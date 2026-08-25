Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
7h

Former healthcare auditor here: every single physician who ordered false billing, every nurse who validated the documentation that the exact service charged was valid and signed off by an MD, and every HIM Coder who finalized and cleared it for billing should have their licenses revoked. This is intensional fraud. We used to have health care professionals who knew this was illegal, and hospitals were accountable for preventing this fraud. They also need to pay every single penny back plus treble damages, be suspended from the Medicare and Medicaid programs for a minimum of 5 years. With our current electronic systems, there is no way at least a dozen folks didn't know and approve of this mess. Intentional fraud is very different from accidental fraud.

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Bob Thrasher's avatar
Bob Thrasher
11h

That's pretty much standard procedure in this medical system. It's turning otherwise honest people into liars.

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