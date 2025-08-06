Independent Medical Alliance

Big E
3h

Recommend that everyone read the actual press release:

August 5, 2025

HHS Winds Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-winds-down-mrna-development-under-barda.html

Unless, we’ve missed something, “safety” was not the key concern and was referenced rather obliquely. Lack of effectiveness was. Perhaps we’re being overly negative.

Excerpts…

_____

We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

Later in the press release…

The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.

Thordis R Malmquist
3h

It takes courage to make these decisions, Just hope they don´t try any foolish things like they did to his uncle.

