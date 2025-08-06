“This is a huge statement for patient safety.” – Dr. Joseph Varon

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) applauds HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decisive move to terminate 22 BARDA mRNA experimental programs, halting nearly $500 million in reckless spending on unproven gene therapies. HHS’s action signals a new era of accountability, aligning with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement prioritizing safety over experimentation.

“This is a huge statement for patient safety,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “The mRNA experiment, pushed with unprecedented government overreach, has left a trail of harm—heart damage, cancer risks, and countless injuries—while offering little benefit to healthy Americans. Secretary Kennedy’s action today is a strong move toward ending this dangerous chapter in public health.”

There is a growing body of peer reviewed studies that are revealing heart damage, liver damage, cancer growth and other side effects from mRNA, including a groundbreaking study published in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation which found a 620% spike in myocarditis risk and a 175% jump in pericarditis risk in young men after mRNA vaccination.

“History will remember the mRNA COVID era as a time of tremendous government overreach and a reckless mandate of an unproven and harmful shot,” concluded Varon.

Healthcare Reform – Powered by You 🤝

We’ve been working toward healthcare reform long before it made headlines. The Independent Medical Alliance brings together doctors, scientists, and advocates who believe patients should come first—and that belief is finally gaining ground.

But we can’t keep that momentum without you.

Donate today to help us protect principled, patient-centered care and push back against the forces trying to shut it down.

👉 Please Donate Today