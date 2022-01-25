Dr. Paul Marik addresses a crowd at a Washington D.C. rally on Sunday January 23, 2022. (Photo by John Harrington)

A group of world-renowned doctors and scientists brought truth to power in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

On Monday, January 24, the group — including Drs. Ryan Cole, Harvey Risch, George Fareed, Richard Urso, Robert Malone and Peter McCullough, along with FLCCC’s Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik — packed the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building to participate in a lively, hours-long round table discussion hosted by Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

The doctors and scientists had a few clear and concise messages they want people to hear:

Early treatment works and could have saved hundreds of thousands of people who were needlessly untreated

The draconian measures and vaccine mandates being implemented across the country must end

The demonization of compassionate doctors who seek to treat COVID-19 with low-cost repurposed drugs is doing patients great harm

At last check the video of Senator Johnson’s roundtable discussion had been viewed nearly 450,000 times.

The round table comes one day after a Sunday rally attended by people from around the country, representing a wide range of diverse backgrounds. More than 35,000 people marched peacefully from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial, in support of medical freedom and an end to vaccine mandates and coercion.

At the rally, supporters carried signs expressing their opinions, hopes and desires:

A march participant carrying a sign in support of doctors.

For more than three hours, the crowd listened to musicians, thought leaders and some of the nation’s most experienced doctors speak about medical freedom, the war being waged by the pharmaceutical industry, and why vaccine mandates must end.

Dr. Paul Marik, chairman and co-chief medical officer of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, told the crowd how he was banned from using cost-effective, repurposed, safe drugs that had been saving his patients’ lives.

“I was forced — or they tried to force me — to use remdesivir,” he said, to loud jeers from the crowd. “We know remdesivir is a toxic drug that kills people. They refused me to treat patients the way I wanted to treat patients. Let doctors be doctors!”

He further emphasized that hospital administrators and government officials are interfering with the basic physician-patient relationship.

“As a clinician for 35 years, do you know how heart-wrenching that was? It was awful.”

Dr. Pierre Kory speaks to the crowd at Sunday’s rally. (Photo by John Harrington)

The FLCCC’s other chief medical officer, Dr. Pierre Kory, gave an impassioned speech in which he told the crowd about the war being waged by the pharmaceutical industry.

“They have always put profits before patients,” he roared. “That toll has been heavy over the decades. It is now a crime against humanity.”

Dr. Kory said every policy issued by the nation’s public health agencies throughout the pandemic has benefited the pharmaceutical industry more than it has patients.

“We've known now for two years that there are cheap, safe, highly-effective and widely available medicines that can treat this disease. That information has been suppressed. We need to get this critical information out to save people. People are dying. They are killing us with censorship and propaganda.”

When it comes to the war on repurposed drugs, Dr. Kory is hopeful. “We will win that war,” he said. “I see all you guys, I am so grateful to see America showing up. Enough with the medical tyranny. We are going to win.”

