More importantly, why is the efficacy of ivermectin and fenbendazole not more prominent in the considerations given to oncological agents?

One of my interests is reading PubMed for pleasure. I enjoy understanding what science is working on.

Regarding cancer, I’ve been completely surprised to see how quickly ivermectin kills cancer from stage 4 to 0 in months!… Without side effects. There are some doctors teaching all cancer starts with parasites, however parasites alone don’t cause cancer. The working theory is that parasites AND toxins cause cancer together. It’s the parasite’s reaction to the toxin that creates cancer.

Did you realize that it’s recently been shown there is a microscopic parasite involved in MS??? could it be that simple?

It’s a good theory and we’re getting closer to a cure. In the meantime… I encourage every person to take ivermectin (search for ivermectin protocol for humans ) to cleanse themselves from parasites.

Is that all ivermectin does? No. The studies show ivermectin kills cancer in seven different ways AND it’s also an anti-inflammatory.

Ive taken 14 screenshots of studies showing not just correlation but causation… Ivermectin killing cancer. Pancreatic, breast, colon, skin, G.I., etc. The major journals don’t want to publish so most doctors don’t know what’s happening.

I trust it will receive its second Nobel prize in years to come.

