My husband and I raised our daughters in Santa Barbara, California, where the weather was relentlessly idyllic and outdoor activities were a year-round event. On any given day, we’d be at the beach, by the pool, out on a lake, or hiking the nearest mountain. The pre-activity ritual was an absolute non-negotiable: The girls would stand spread-eagle wearing as little clothing as possible, arms in a victory salute and eyes scrunched tightly shut, while I sprayed every inch of their bodies with the toxic chemicals I was promised would protect them from deadly skin cancer.

In my defense [regular readers know that will be the title of a future book], this was two decades ago. Eventually, it was revealed that many of those sprays contain known endocrine disruptors and can even be carcinogenic, so we were urged to switch to slathering ourselves with the safer natural versions (titanium dioxide and zinc oxide), which we did. Religiously.

I still have an empty spot on my mantle where that Mom of the Year trophy was supposed to go.

We’ve been told for years that sunscreen is the only way to protect ourselves from life-threatening skin cancer, but—and I hope you’re sitting down—you can go ahead and add your beloved Banana Boat to the long and growing List of Things We’ve Been Lied to About. While sunscreen does reduce the risk of some non-lethal skin cancers, the promise that it is the holy grail of preventing the killer ones is questionable at the very, most generous best.

Perhaps more importantly, sunscreen—not to mention the fear of the sun that keeps some folks indoors or completely covered up—can also reduce vitamin D production and lead to a deficiency of the vitamin, which itself has been linked to higher incidence of cancer. In fact, a study published in 2016 in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that avoiding the sun might be as bad for you as chain-smoking on the beach. Nonsmokers who shunned sunlight had the same life expectancy as smokers who soaked up the rays, suggesting that dodging the sun could be as dangerous as regularly lighting up.

Recently, an anti-sunscreen movement has been having a moment—particularly on social media—and as you might expect, “experts” are sounding the alarm, some going so far as to insist that even chemical-based sunscreens are safe and non-toxic (despite copious evidence to the contrary).

The reality is, melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, responsible for the vast majority of skin cancer deaths. It often develops on areas not typically exposed to the sun, like the soles of the feet or under fingernails, and is linked to genetics and lifestyle more than UV exposure.

Not only has sunscreen never been conclusively proven to prevent melanoma, some studies even suggest that excessive sunscreen use might increase the odds of developing the deadly cancer by encouraging longer sun exposure.

To be fair, sunscreen can help guard against basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, which are the most common skin cancers and also are rarely fatal, especially with early treatment. But the reality is, most sunscreens focus on blocking UVB rays, which cause sunburn, but don’t offer much protection from UVA rays, which penetrate deeper into the skin and can trigger oxidative stress, potentially contributing to melanoma risk. This means you might spend longer in the sun (because you’re not burning!) while still suffering DNA damage and increasing your chances of developing melanoma.

I’m certainly not saying there’s no place for [non-chemical] sunblock or suggesting anyone strip down to the altogether and spend twelve unprotected hours a day soaking up rays. (And for the love of the entire overly-bronzed cast of Jersey Shore, please stay at least six light years away from any tanning beds.) The point is to separate fact from fiction when it comes to safeguarding ourselves and our skin—and not being propagandized by the $12 Billion sunblock market.

Beyond what you do or don’t apply to your body’s largest organ when enjoying the outdoors, it turns out what you eat can have a powerful positive impact on your skin cancer risk, too. To add a shield-yourself-from-the-inside layer of defense, here’s what to pack your plate with:

Carotenoids, Tocopherols, Ascorbate, Flavonoids, and Omega-3 Fatty Acids: These nutrients, found in countless vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds, act as UV absorbers and antioxidants, and can contribute to increased resistance to sunburn.

Polyphenols: Found in foods like green tea, chocolate, grape seeds, and wine, polyphenols have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and may help prevent sunburn by decreasing the damaging effects of UVA and UVB radiation on the skin.

Fermented Dairy Products: Kefir (which is basically watery yogurt, if you haven’t had it) has been shown to insulate cells from ultraviolet damage while also boosting immunity.

Additionally, lots of healthy oils you may already have in your kitchen cupboard or medicine cabinet offer anywhere from a modest level of sun protection to you-can-stay-out-all-day when applied topically, and many come with the added bonus of boasting anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, moisturizing, and healing properties.

Cult favorites are red raspberry seed oil (SPF 30-50), carrot seed oil (SPF 30-40), coconut oil (SPF 4-7) and olive oil (SPF 2-8). (Many folks mix these oils with titanium or zinc for increased UVA protection.) I don’t know about you, but I’d much rather spackle myself with something I can pronounce than a chemical cocktail of stabilizers, filters, alcohol, fragrance, and preservatives.

What’s your take on the sunscreen debate and how do you stay safe in the sun? Let us know in the comments.