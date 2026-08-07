Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Jennifer Roney's avatar
Mary Jennifer Roney
2h

I agree with you 100%. I don’t want to interact with machines or devices. I want to and do interact with people and there’s pushback on that on a regular basis, but I’m holding my front on this. People, not machines!

Reply
Share
1 reply
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
3h

Here is another one - 38 years never ill: My Free Salt Water Cure:

Most respiratory viruses initially colonize the upper airway before eventually migrating to the lungs (something most recently extensively demonstrated for COVID-19). One of the simplest and most effective ways to rapidly treat respiratory infections is therefore to disinfect the upper airway early, yet remarkably little awareness of this approach exists, despite traditional medical systems having independently arrived at models with many overlapping parallels.

A key component of these protocols is cleaning out the sinuses, an area where conventional medicine consistently falls short. In turn, despite many highly effective and easily accessible therapies existing for sinusitis, an enormous number of patients continually struggle with sinus issues their doctors cannot resolve.

The Forgotten Side of Medicine 1st June 2026 - What I've been saying for last 38 years:

My free salt water cure is for a viral illness, if you get one of those, or if you get a Replicon or FluMist viral infection from someone else, but as an alternative free cure.

Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of clean boiled warm water or distilled water. Go into your bathroom and swallow two mouthfuls to sort out anything which has got down there, then cup a hand, pour some of the mix into your cupped hand and sniff or snort the remaining mugful up your nose, in stages until all is gone. If you have a burning sensation you have a virus and the salt water is killing the virus infection in your head. It will burn for a few minutes (but won't hurt you otherwise) and then the pain will go away, so when it does, take some toilet paper off the toilet roll and blow your nose out in it, then flush that away, washing your hands afterwards. Do this simple cure 3 times a day, or more often for a quicker result, until when you flush, it feels like you are flushing with plain water and no pain is felt - job done. I have been doing this simple cure for over 38 years and in that time I have never been ill from any virus or more lately, being shedded on by the vaccinated. The salt water goes throughout your nasal passages, behind your eyes, ears, brain bulb brain stem

It is yukky to start with, but once you have got past that it is quick and easy to do - like I said above, I've been successfully doing it for over 38 years now and I never inject anything.

Reply
Share
8 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture