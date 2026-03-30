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Gordon Phillips's avatar
Gordon Phillips
9h

Whenever I feel threatened by Wellness Overload I lay on my PEMF pad while eating a donut. That way I can balance my need to heal and ruin myself. Kind of a yin and yang thing,

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Kathy Loudenslager's avatar
Kathy Loudenslager
10h

Great article! And yes. It's like the old Lucille Ball clip of her working on an assembly line and becoming overwhelmed. Then add to it I am over 65! "OH, my!" When you suddenly become a "senior" who is asked how many times they've fallen and what do you take for your arthritis. I ask to check my vitamin D level and they act like I've given away state secrets. I am blessed with two daughters in their 30s who help me keep a balance. How many high protein, organic, high fiber breakfast can a person consume each day?! It truly is about balance and taking time to breathe.

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