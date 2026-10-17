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AMZNGRZ's avatar
AMZNGRZ
Oct 17

Hold on to your Metamucil folks! For the first time since reading Jenna's Side, I must respectfully disagree. The anguish of leaving the table hungry and the intense desire to have one more swallow is most certainly the wisdom of the body begging for what it actually needs. And it is not fiber. The low fat Idiocy of these last 50 years has resulted in all of us craving what "Grandma" (Great Grandma by now) used in her nutrient dense meals. She ladled bacon grease on the leaner cuts of meat, simmered beans in duck fat, and never tried to confuse her body with margarine instead of butter! Even if one gets the fiber in whole foods there will still be the cheesecake daydreams if your body has been deprived of good quality fat. What do you suppose our hormones are made from? Fat, not fiber. And they affect every aspect of our wellbeing. Please consider incorporating the timeless wisdom of the Wise Traditions diet. Yes, incorporate fiber, properly prepared, but especially give your body the fat that has been eschewed by government "experts" encouraging our food dollars to purchase 'food-like' substances in all the inner isles of the stores. www.westonaprice.org.

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Tareq I. Albaho, PhD's avatar
Tareq I. Albaho, PhD
Oct 17

Fiber? What a silly idea ... YOU CANNOT PATENT FIBER AND SELL IT FOR $6,000 A YEAR!

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