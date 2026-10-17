✍️ By Jenna McCarthy

Before semaglutide—the drug sold as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes and Wegovy for weight management—losing weight was annoyingly straightforward in theory and notoriously difficult in practice: eat less, move more, and try not to murder anyone while doing it.

Then the science gods developed GLP-1 drugs, a class of medications that mimic a hormone our bodies naturally produce to help regulate blood sugar, digestion, and appetite. Suddenly people could lose a staggering amount of weight relatively easily and without spending every waking minute fantasizing about the cheeseburgers they weren’t eating.

Yes, there are side effects and costs and countless other concerns associated with these increasingly ubiquitous treatments. But that last part isn’t nothing.

Because the meteoric rise of GLP-1s has triggered an important discussion about “food noise”—the relentless mental chatter about eating that consumes brain space regardless of actual hunger. It turns out, Ozempic is a remarkably effective mute button. In fact, users routinely say that, for the first time in years or even decades, they’re not constantly thinking about what they just ate, what they shouldn’t have eaten, what they’re going to eat next, or whether there’s still half a cheesecake in the refrigerator.

What if I told you there was something else—something natural and comparatively dirt cheap—that could turn down the volume? Something that could help you feel fuller longer, slow digestion, regulate blood sugar, quiet your appetite, and even nudge your body to produce more of its own GLP-1. Something that doesn’t require a prescription, a poke, or several hundred dollars a month.

Well, there is. And despite the fact that it’s the least sexy nutrient on the planet, it also happens to be one of the wellness community’s brightest stars at the moment.

Are you ready?

Fiber.

Yes, the stuff your grandma used to wax poetic about over bran muffins and Metamucil. The stuff that has all of the historic culinary allure of cardboard and wood shavings. The stuff whose entire sales pitch for most of ever was, “It’ll make you poop.”

I know. Try to contain your excitement.

Despite not being new or cutting edge, dietary roughage has somehow become the hottest internet trend since homemade sourdough. The kids call it “fibermaxxing”—because simply eating more of something is no longer sufficiently ambitious—and the claims are big and bold: Effortless weight loss! Better skin! Improved digestion! Fewer blood-sugar spikes! It’ll change your life!

Of course, this isn’t fiber’s first brush with fame. Roughage was all the rage in the late ’80s—although back then we just called it eating oat bran. The prevailing wisdom, as I recall it, was that dietary fiber would whisk food through your system before it had time to unpack its bags and settle permanently on your thighs—or some similarly scientific explanation. But somewhere between counting fat grams, cutting carbs, tracking macros, and obsessing over protein, people stopped paying much attention to fiber at all.

Forty years later, beans are back and TikTok is a sea of food influencers sharing tips, tricks, hacks, snacks, recipes, and reasons to up your intake. And when I saw that, I needed to know if it was just more clickbait or if there was actually any science behind the hashtag.

I have good news, kids. There is—lots of it.

The first study that sucked me in followed 345 overweight or obese adults through six months of calorie-restricted dieting and tracked every imaginable variable—starting weight, age, race, gender, calorie/carb/fat/protein intake, and how closely people stuck to the plan—to see what best predicted weight loss. The runaway winner? Fiber. Subjects who increased it the most lost an average of 22.7 pounds, compared with 12.8 pounds among those whose intake actually decreased. Importantly, fiber held onto its first-place ribbon even after researchers accounted for how many calories people ate or where they came from.

To be clear, these people were already dieting, so nobody lost 23 pounds by sprinkling psyllium on a cheeseburger. But fiber appeared to make the dieting significantly more effective.

And that wasn’t some lonely study begging for friends. In a meta-analysis of 27 randomized controlled trials involving more than 1,400 adults, people who took soluble-fiber supplements for at least 12 weeks lost nearly three pounds more than those in the control groups—and saw their BMIs and waistlines shrink, too.

Obviously, 2.75 pounds isn’t going to put Ozempic out of business. But losing a few pounds simply by adding something to your diet rather than white-knuckling your way through eating less of everything or having to stab yourself every Sunday sounds like a plan people might even stick to. (Bonus: unlike weight-loss injections, fiber doesn’t come with concerns about hair loss, fatigue, or up to 40% of the weight you lose coming from lean mass—all fairly compelling selling points.)

Then there’s the “could fiber nudge your body to make more of its own GLP-1?” question—the one that has half the internet adding chia seeds to everything short of toothpaste. A review of 52 randomized human studies looked at different fibers, GLP-1 and fullness, and the answer was a cautious sometimes. Results varied wildly depending on the type of fiber and most of the studies were admittedly small and short. In other words, nobody is about to start calling artichokes “nature’s semaglutide.”

The biology, though, isn’t especially mysterious. Some fibers soak up water and slow digestion, which keeps food in the pipeline longer and creates the feeling we call “fullness.” Others are fermented by gut bacteria into compounds that can influence appetite-related hormones, including GLP-1. None of this turns lentils into a drive-through fat-melting machine, but it does help explain why fiber can make a meal more satisfying than its volume or calorie count alone would suggest.

Which is what makes what comes next almost comical: we barely eat the stuff. More than 90 percent of women and 97 percent of men regularly fall short of fiber recommendations. At the same time, 42 percent of American adults are obese and another 31 percent are overweight. Yes, we live in a country where nearly three-quarters of adults are carrying excess weight, millions are willing to spend serious money injecting themselves with drugs that make them less hungry, and almost none of us are getting enough of the nutrient whose one big party trick is making us feel full.

The good news is the recommended amounts aren’t especially Herculean: we’re talking roughly 25 grams a day for women and 38 for men, with somewhat lower targets after age 50. Despite being exceptionally doable*, most of us barely get half of that (there’s a reason the Standard American Diet is known as SAD).

*I realize that doable is relative. Not everyone has the time, energy, money, or intestinal fortitude to turn daily life into a chickpea pageant. But canned beans, frozen berries and vegetables, oats, whole-grain bread, popcorn, and store-brand psyllium can make your goals surprisingly affordable and easy to reach.

What does 25ish grams actually look like? The internet is filled with high-fiber food charts and handy macro calculators, but here’s a sampler: A cup of raspberries has an impressive 8 grams. Half a cup of lentils, another 8. A large sweet potato, 6. An ounce of almonds (around 23 nuts), 3.5. If you’re a woman, congratulations—you’re already over the day’s target. Tomorrow try a good-size pear (6g), a cup of quinoa (5g), an ounce of chia seeds (10g), and a half cup of green peas (5g). Cheat code: keep a box of bran cereal on hand at all times; a big bowl (look for formulas without added sugar) can easily do half the day’s work for you.

A word of caution: If your current fiber consumption falls somewhere between “no idea” and “I had a salad last Tuesday,” please don’t interpret this post as a challenge to hit 40 grams by breakfast tomorrow. The wise approach is to increase your intake gradually and drink plenty of water—unless you’d like to rediscover, very abruptly, why fiber spent most of the last century being associated with bowel movements.

And if you’re already taking a GLP-1—especially if constipation or bloating is part of the experience—this is also not the moment to go from zero to fibermaxxer overnight. Increase it gradually, keep the fluids coming, and ask your doctor or pharmacist about timing fiber supplements around your medications.

Side-effects aside, it’s not hard to see the appeal of Ozempic. It’s fast. It’s dramatic. It’s dieting for rich people. (Nobody is accusing Oprah Winfrey or Elon Musk of incorporating one too many bowls of All-Bran or black bean soup into their diets.) Compared to a pricey injection, fiber is downright pedestrian. There’s no prescription required. No waiting around to see which body part gets its own catchy nickname next. No excitement of wondering what we’ll discover after millions of people have been fibermaxxing for 10 or 20 years. There’s just feeding your gut, slowing down digestion, and giving your body a fighting chance to realize it’s full before you’re raiding the refrigerator again.

Let me be clear: I’m not suggesting that everyone struggling with obesity simply forgot to try lentils; weight regulation is vastly more complicated than any single nutrient. Fiber is a tool, not a cure. I’m also not trying to imply fiber is budget semaglutide—it’s not and it doesn’t need to be and anyone selling it that way is probably also trying to sell you an $89 gut-health cleanse. It won’t produce the kind of before-and-after photos that make pharmaceutical companies and wellness influencers weep with joy. It’s slower, cheaper, less cinematic, and much more likely to arrive in the form of beans. But it’s also one of the few affordable, low-drama ways to make reaching or maintaining your goal weight feel less like a full-time job.

Maybe the hottest new diet hack isn’t eating less—it’s finally feeling like you’ve eaten enough.