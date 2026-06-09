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Josie Beug, DVM, CVA's avatar
Josie Beug, DVM, CVA
5h

Thanks for the great article! Pet food is in even worse condition. For years vets have told clients that"table food" or "people food" would kill their dogs. I guess it would if it is highly processed slop. The ingredient label on a bag of dog food reads like the label on a can of baby formula- yuck!

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Richard Huffmon's avatar
Richard Huffmon
5h

Raw milk, eggs, and meat from backyard poultry. Pastured beef, pork, lamb. Cheese from heritage breed cows, goats, and sheep. Flour from wheat that hasn't been 'dried' using glyphosate.

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