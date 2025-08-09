Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
6h

Thanks to RFK,Jr and his dedication to Making America Healthy Again. He has only just begun. He has a lifetime of work to do because we are so inundated with unhealthy food, air, water, and soil. I say: Stay strong RFK,Jr. God bless you, God bless IMA, and God bless America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jo A's avatar
Jo A
6h

I think this is a great start - baby steps to make huge differences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture