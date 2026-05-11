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Adknanny's avatar
Adknanny
14hEdited

I may as well used a AI, for my wellness check the live human Doctor, sat 6 feet away with a clip board and checked boxes as she rattled off questions. Never touch me. I am old enough to remember Dr. Jistra with his black bag at my home, then to the office with any ailment with my Doctor listening to my heart, chest, checking pulses in feet and wrist,poking my belly and looking in my ears, Maybe that was just for show. THIS Doctor is just beter trained.

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Lori C.'s avatar
Lori C.
13h

I had cataract surgery in February. The surgeries went great however a week after the second eye I developed pain and burning. Intense burning. Burning so bad that my eye sockets felt like they were being prodded with hot pokers. I couldn't sleep. I was on the phone MULTIPLE times with the surgery center. I even went to their ER. I finally plugged it all into Chat GPT. Right away it asked me to type out all the ingredients that were in the post operative eye drops (these drops are mandatory for a month after surgery). It immediately came back and told me that I was allergic to BAK (that's the abbreviation for a preservative in one of the eye drops). It told me to stop them and call my doctor for a preservative free drop. It stopped burning immediately. How would the eye center not know this!!!! I even asked them because I was so pissed. They said, well we change those drops so frequently no one pays attention to which one a patient got. 🤦🏻‍♀️

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