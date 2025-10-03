Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Fisher's avatar
Sarah Fisher
1h

I’ll go get a bottle to set beside my Airbone, Ivermectin and Diatomaceous Earth (food grade obviously). I’m down to do anything they tell me not to at this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Lizabee's avatar
Lizabee
2h

You've convinced me to try it. I learned from the Covid era when the establishment gangs up on trying to deter/ban the use of a long standing virtually harmless remedy for something, it just might work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture