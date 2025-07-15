You’ve got to hand it to the government. For a system that’s historically been about as nurturing as a cactus in a snowstorm, it’s somehow managed to develop a tender, almost maternal instinct to try to save us from ourselves.

(*But only sometimes.)

For the most part, our country’s unofficial bumper sticker has always read, “Live and Let Die.” You can roll into just about any gas station and pick up a carton of menthols, a box of powdered donuts, a couple Four Lokos, and a beef stick longer than your forearm, and no one bats an eye. If you want to guzzle a gallon of soda and wash it down with a family-size bag of pasteurized, processed, “cheese-flavored” snacks for breakfast, that’s your God-given right as an American citizen. You can microwave plastic containers filled with nothing but frosting until they’re one molecule away from becoming radioactive, and the FDA won’t send a welfare check. Instead, they mumble “bon appétit” while rubber-stamping another food additive that didn’t exist this morning and hasn’t been tested on a single monkey.

But find yourself a cheap, generic pill or potion that millions swear is curing their asthma / allergies / back pain / bursitis / cirrhosis / cancer / depression / diabetes? Now they’re concerned. Deeply, profoundly worried, in fact. You must be stopped—for your own safety, of course.

One has to wonder: Why is it that the only therapies allowed to be considered “real medicine” are the ones that cost more than your car payment and require 27 specialists to explain? Why is anything simple and cheap automatically suspicious and dangerous? How come the minute effective or anecdotal enters the chat, the Misinformation Police show up in riot gear? (There’s a saying: the plural of anecdote is data.) And why does the government—which seems largely indifferent to public suffering—care so deeply when we try to protect our own health… but doesn’t give a flying middle finger when we’re diligently destroying it?

I’m joking, of course. There’s no need to wonder about any of it. The selective concern for our well-being comes down to money and manipulation. They care when it’s a chemical they don’t make, sell, or control. They’re suddenly brimming with compassion when there’s no patent, no billion-dollar marketing campaign, and no stock surge they can ride.

“Do not take it,” they insist—about ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, chlorine dioxide, apple cider vinegar, DMSO, laetrile, fenbendazole, ozone therapy, colloidal silver, NAC, hydrogen peroxide, cannabis, zeolite, borax, baking soda, Lugol’s iodine, methylene blue, melatonin, and more—breathless with urgency, as if they’re talking about a substance concocted in a meth lab by blindfolded raccoons. “It could be dangerous.

”Well, yeah. So could (is!) the fast food you approved. So could (are!) the alcohol you tax and the cigarettes you regulate with a polite little warning in fine print. (Unlike Europe, where they literally put pictures of dead bodies, cancerous tumors, and rotting, diseased lungs right on the boxes. “Smoke up, Johnny!”) And let’s not forget the brightly colored cereal boxes you slap your cartoon characters on, even though the crap inside contains enough sugar to give a hummingbird heart palpitations.

But sure, let’s focus our collective anxiety on a molecule that might have a few antimicrobial properties. Let’s run 17 disinformation campaigns against a compound that’s been used to disinfect drinking water and clean hospital rooms for decades. Let’s pretend the biggest threat to civilization is a farm animal dewormer (that’s also routinely used in humans and won the Nobel Prize, NBD), not the fact that half the grocery store looks like it was designed with the express goal of destroying our mitochondria. And whatever we do, let’s not study any of these things to be sure. That’s just crazy talk.

(And now that there’s finally someone inside the bureaucratic system who does want to study all of this—and more!—even his own base is turning on him! You do realize this is precisely what RFK Jr.’s enemies want, right?)

There’s something patently backwards about it all. We’re not trusted to assess our own risks when it comes to trying something “they” haven’t approved, but we’re expected to read the fine print on lending documents, file our taxes correctly, and ask to see the nonexistent package inserts that didn’t come with our “safe and effective” vaccines.

In short: We’re too stupid to decide how to treat our sore throats, but smart enough to serve on a jury in a murder trial. Got it.

It’s not that people shouldn’t be cautious. Of course we should! Science matters. Safety matters. But when every non-pharma therapy is painted as a threat and every mass-manufactured, FDA-approved Frankenpill is promoted like it’s the second coming of penicillin, it’s clear the “concern” is less about public health—and more about keeping the patient pipeline profitable. Remember, these are the same folks who brought us thalidomide, OxyContin, and high-fructose corn syrup. And now they’re worried about apricot kernels? How sweet. Really.

You: “I’d like to try a single drop of this inexpensive formula I heard could ease my pain that I can get on Amazon for $14.” Daddy Government: “Are you joking? There’s not a single double-blind, placebo-controlled study to prove that’ll work! Plus, if you take thirty times the suggested dose and then juggle knives in traffic, you could die.” You: “I’d like to eat 4,000 calories of ultra-processed sludge every day for a decade and then jab myself with something that might make my teeth fall out so I can lose all the weight I gained.” Daddy Government: “Solid plan. We approve. Here's a coupon for $10 off your first prescription.”

Try asking your doctor about vitamin C and see how quickly the conversation turns into an awkward pause. Bring up ivermectin and you’re likely to get added to a watchlist. Mention vaccine injury, and you might as well start shopping for a Domestic Terrorist t-shirt on Etsy. But if you’re interested in a novel injection developed at warp speed with liability waivers baked into the contract? Step right up! Would you like a partially hydrogenated donut on your way out?

And then there’s the media. The same networks that glamorize every celebrity diet look down their noses at anyone who dares mention a “non-approved” therapeutic. They’re outraged—outraged, I tell you!—that you might take your health into your own hands, but they have no interest in knowing why a child’s lunchbox contains more artificial dye than a paintball gun.

But maybe—just maybe—we’re turning a corner. Because there’s The Government We’ve Always Known—the one that vilifies eggs, promotes seed oils as heart-healthy, and tells Americans to load up on Frosted Mini Wheats and moderate their chicken consumption—and then there’s Bobby Kennedy. As head of Health and Human Services, Kennedy is already doing the unthinkable—cleaning house, exposing everyday toxins we’ve been exposed to for decades, and airing out the mildew-ridden basement where Pharma’s secrets have been festering unchecked. He’s opening doors (or at least conversations) to natural remedies, pushing for research into inexpensive, over-the-counter biohacks like vitamins and peptides, and—gasp—treating human beings like they might be more than just long-term revenue streams. Is it happening fast enough for some folks’ liking? Of course not. But is it happening? Undeniably.

How do I know? Because the usual suspects are apoplectic. Several major medical groups—the same ones that spent the last few decades playing footsie with the FDA, CDC, and every prominent pharmaceutical lobbyist with a yacht—are now suing Kennedy for having the nerve to say, “Maybe let’s stop recommending experimental gene therapies to babies and pregnant women.” And if you had any doubts about just how corrupt the system is, it turns out the lead attorney on the case was a VP for Moderna during the development of the Spikevax Covid vaccine.

Nothing to see here.

No wonder they’re hell bent on destroying that “lunatic anti-vaxxer.” Nothing terrifies the cartel more than someone who refuses to play by its rigged rules. But for those of us who’ve been called crazy for drinking raw milk or dangerous for suggesting food can be just as powerful a medicine as anything cooked up in a corporate cauldron, it’s a wildly positive sign. If you’re afraid to feel hopeful, ask yourself when was the last time we had a public health official openly questioning “established” vaccine safety(the necessary first step to crushing the whole scandalous program, to be frank), vowing to uncover the root cause of the autism epidemic, or casually mentioning the phrase gut microbiome on a national stage. RFK Jr. inherited an undeniable mess, and one man cannot undo the treacherous work of thousands before him overnight (and not be taken out of the picture permanently).

Kennedy may not be the lone savior MAHA expected to march in and destroy the entire broken system with a single stroke of a pen, but he is the only one fighting for our health—and he’s up against one hell of an enemy.

For years, they’ve been telling us to “trust the science;” the same science that led to our chronic disease epidemic, the disastrous Covid vaccine rollout, and the approval of hundreds of drugs that later turned out to be dangerous or deadly. Me, I think I’ll trust the guy who threatens their trillion-dollar pill-pushing scheme and has spent decades championing actual wellness.

Tell the class about your go-to non-pharma favorites in the comments. (Maybe RFK Jr. will read this and add them to the to-be-studied list!)