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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
6h

Jenna, thank you for this tremendously insightful and realistic article. As much as I love and enjoy your incisive humor, you have an ability to do this kind of writing with great alacrity. This line really said it well: "But she was practicing medicine in a culture that’s become remarkably uncomfortable with normal human suffering."

I lost my 12-year-old sister in 1969 when I was still 13, and yes, that loss at that stage of life was overwhelming. But nobody EVER thought of prescribing a drug to deal with it. And then you wrote this, "Sometimes what we need isn’t a prescription—it’s permission." Yes, permission to be human, to actually FEEL the emotion of the moment or the event. I really appreciate this particular article in light of today's pharma-happy culture. Keep up the great work!

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
6h

....not every feeling needs to be fixed...!

End of story.

We need to start saying, " suck it up , buttercup 💪."

Good job , Jenna.

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