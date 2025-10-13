Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raj777's avatar
Raj777
2h

Canadian health care system is worthless. Doctors and health care system that pushed jabs are cowards.

Except, Dr. Charles Hoffe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture