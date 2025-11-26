Dear friends, colleagues, and supporters of the Independent Medical Alliance,

On this Thanksgiving, I want to pause and truly acknowledge what this community represents. At a time when medicine often feels rushed and impersonal, you—our physicians, nurses, staff, families, and loyal followers—have created something rare: a space grounded in gratitude, empathy, and genuine human connection. In the days ahead, as we gather with loved ones and reflect on our blessings, I am profoundly thankful for each and every one of you.

To our independent physicians, thank you for showing courage when it would have been easier to stay silent.

To our followers and supporters, thank you for standing beside us, sharing our mission, and reminding us that people still want honesty, dignity, and compassion in their healthcare.

Your encouragement, your messages, your belief in what we are building—these are gifts, and we do not take them for granted. This Thanksgiving, I am grateful not only for your support but also for the spirit of unity and purpose you bring to our movement.

As we look toward the future, may this season remind us of why we do what we do: to heal, to serve, and to protect the sacred bond between patients and their doctors. With gratitude from my family to yours, I wish each of you a Thanksgiving filled with peace, warmth, and the joy of knowing you are part of something meaningful and enduring.

— Happy Thanksgiving from Dr. Joseph Varon and all of us at the Independent Medical Alliance.