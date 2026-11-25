This Thanksgiving, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful IMA community. In this special holiday message, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon and Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs Dr. Ryan Cole share what they are grateful for and reflect on the importance of coming together to support a shared mission.
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Happy Thanksgiving from Our IMA Family to Yours!
This Thanksgiving, Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Ryan Cole share what they are grateful for and reflect on the importance of coming together to support a shared mission.
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