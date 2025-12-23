Happy Holidays from all of us at IMA

“With your help, we’ve been able to grow.”

— Dr. Joseph Varon

Dear friends,

Paul was here with me in Houston helping out at my clinic, and with the holidays approaching, it felt like a good moment to pause and reflect.

It’s been an interesting year—and it feels like we’re gaining real momentum with the work we’re doing at IMA. We’re building the new Trusted Referral Network, growing the Journal of Independent Medicine, and expanding our fellowship of physicians from many disciplines who are contributing to this effort.

Honest Medicine has really grown in 2025. We’ve come so far that it’s easy to forget this all started with a few friends trying to do the best they could for patients. Along the way, we saw just how many problems exist in the medical system. With your help, we’ve been able to grow and work toward real solutions.

As the festive season approaches, we want to wish you happy holidays and a happy new year. None of this would be possible without you.

Looking Toward 2026: The Trusted Referral Network

One of the most important projects we’re building comes from a question people have been asking us since the very beginning:

“Where can I find a doctor who truly listens?”

It’s a real problem—and one we’re committed to solving. IMA produces strong, research-backed guidance, but too often patients struggle to find doctors who are willing to use it. That gap is what led us to start building the Trusted Referral Network: a free, national directory of ethical, independent doctors who share our values and put patients first.

This is a long-term effort, and we’re now in the phase where the work we do matters most. What happens right now will determine how strong, trusted, and useful this network is when it launches next year.

Your year-end gift supports the work that needs to happen now. This network needs to be ready, reliable, and worthy of the patients who will depend on it.

If you’re able to give before December 31, you’ll help ensure patients aren’t left wondering where to turn. And with year-end approaching, it’s also a chance to make a tax-deductible gift before 2025 is over.

Thank you for believing in this work and in what we’re building for 2026 and the years ahead.

With appreciation,

Joseph Varon, MD, FCCM, FCCP

Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer

Independent Medical Alliance