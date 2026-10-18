Host: Dr. Joseph Varon | Guest: Dr. Sabine Hazan

What could the microbes in your gut reveal about cancer? In this episode, Dr. Joseph Varon welcomes Dr. Sabine Hazan for Gut Health and Cancer: Exploring the Microbiome Connection. They discuss the gut microbiome, the community of microorganisms living in your digestive tract, and explore what research may reveal about its relationship with cancer.

Cancer has been on the rise, and we know many of the reasons: the COVID-19 injections, environmental toxins, and poor metabolic health.

Dr. Sabine Hazan joins the IMA Weekly Webinar to discuss another hidden driver: gut health. Her lab sequenced the stool of 60 adults with and without cancer for a study published in Technology in Cancer Research & Treatment in July 2026, and in the people with aggressive cancer, one microbe that most people have seen on the back of a probiotic bottle had nearly disappeared.

Dr. Joseph Varon hosts as the two discuss Dr. Hazan’s study and take on several questions, from clinicians and patients alike. Her presentation slides are available to download below.

Meet the Expert Dr. Sabine Hazan Gastroenterologist; Founder, ProgenaBiome and Ventura Clinical Trials. She sees patients through her practice, and her research lab, ProgenaBiome, sequences the gut microbiome from stool and produced both the COVID-19 severity work and the cancer study in this episode. She has served as principal or sub-investigator in more than 150 clinical trials, and her 2020 study detecting SARS-CoV-2 in patient stool now appears in the Journal of Independent Medicine.

What Aggressive Cancer Looks Like in the Gut

The study asks a simple question: do people with cancer carry a different gut than people without it? Its 60 adults were all American, because microbiomes differ from one population to the next, and they fell into three groups: 25 with a history of aggressive cancer, 15 with non-aggressive cancer, and 20 healthy controls. The groups were split by tumor grade, a pathologist’s measure of how abnormal the cancer cells look, with grade 3 or higher counted as aggressive, so the same type of cancer can land in either group: breast and thyroid cancers appear in both. Most of the aggressive group had breast cancer, lymphoma, colon cancer, or ovarian cancer.

“The key finding of this paper, however, was the loss of bifidobacteria… So in the aggressive cancer patients, they lack bifidobacteria.” — Dr. Sabine Hazan

Bifidobacterium helps break down food, is important to immunity, and is the bacterium in most probiotics. Table 2 of the paper compares its levels, and those of three other microbes, in the aggressive cancer group and the healthy controls:

Bifidobacterium : 1.2 percent versus 6.5 percent in controls (p = 0.000002)

Collinsella : from the same phylum as Bifidobacterium, 0.5 versus 1.8 percent (p = 0.0006)

Faecalibacterium : 4.4 versus 6.9 percent (p = 0.015)

Bacteroides : higher in cancer, 18.1 versus 9.6 percent (p = 0.015); neither good nor bad, but in need of balance

Non-aggressive cancer: Bifidobacterium 4.2 percent, just short of significance (p = 0.054)

Table 2 from the published study in Technology in Cancer Research & Treatment (July 2026): gut bacteria relative abundance in cancer patients versus controls.

Though the study found clear differences in the ratios of bacteria, it also found something unexpected: the cancer patients had not lost diversity. A gut can hold many species and still be dominated by the wrong ones, so diversity alone is no stand-in for health.

Immunity Lives in the Gut

The same microbe went missing in the sickest patients in Dr. Hazan’s COVID-19 research, which began after her lab became the first to find COVID-19 in stool. In a study of 72 people sampled before the vaccines rolled out, nearly every severe case had zero Bifidobacterium, while people who were exposed but never got sick, including patients’ families and her own lab staff, had high levels.

“Immunity is in the gut. Immunity is your microbes in your gut, in your stools.” — Dr. Sabine Hazan

Figure 3 from Dr. Hazan’s COVID-19 study, as shown in her presentation: Bifidobacteria in SARS-CoV-2 patients by disease severity, compared with high-risk healthy controls.

The slide below traces Bifidobacterium from 60 to 70 percent of a newborn’s gut down to a sliver in old age. Her lab also sees it missing in conditions from autism and Crohn’s disease to long COVID and vaccine injury, and has shown that the COVID-19 vaccine kills Bifidobacterium in both the short and the long term.

Dr. Hazan’s slide on Bifidobacteria across the lifespan, from early life to old age.

Her lab’s samples show newborns starting lower than they did before the pandemic, and one study she cited found adequate levels in only one newborn in four. Dr. Hazan named several possible reasons:

COVID in pregnancy: the virus may have reached babies through breastfeeding.

Vaccination in pregnancy: she called it a big mistake, and her lab has found spike protein in breast milk, where it could kill the baby’s Bifidobacterium.

The first days of life: the antibiotic put in newborns’ eyes and the hepatitis B shot at two days old can wipe out what little they were born with.

Formula: many babies get formula instead of breast milk.

Her advice to new and expecting mothers is to start with their own health and nutrition. A baby builds its Bifidobacterium from what its mother passes on through breast milk and from what it is exposed to, so the mother needs to have it to give. Panicking and giving the baby a probiotic, in her view, suppresses its ability to develop its own.

📄 The Journal of Independent Medicine is open for submissions. If your work is evidence-based and unafraid to challenge consensus, we want to see it. We publish science on its merits and welcome submissions across all areas of medicine. 👉 Submit Your Research

Which Came First , and What It Means for Treatment

Did the Bifidobacterium in her cancer patients disappear before the cancer developed, because of the cancer, or because of the treatment? Dr. Varon put that question directly to Dr. Hazan, and the original study cannot answer it, because it compared people who already had cancer, many of them already treated, with people who did not. Her answer was an extension of the study to patients with newly diagnosed aggressive cancers who had not yet received chemotherapy, and she reported the same depletion there.

“When you do look at these aggressive cancers that never got chemotherapy and they were picked up from the beginning, they have zero bifidobacteria.” — Dr. Sabine Hazan

Medicine already links certain microbes to certain cancers: HPV to cervical cancer, H. pylori to gastric cancer, and Epstein-Barr virus to Burkitt’s lymphoma. Her hypothesis ties that pattern to her own finding: losing Bifidobacterium could let H. pylori thrive unchecked and lead to gastric cancer. She is now planning, with a collaborator, a lab that would map every cancer to a signature microbiome.

Dr. Varon then asked whether these changes could weaken the immune system’s watch for cancer or a patient’s response to immunotherapy. Dr. Hazan believes a depleted gut can make treatment less effective, though her evidence so far is individual cases, including an ovarian cancer patient, now in remission, whose microbiome she treated and tracked through chemotherapy. The studies still need to be done, and her answer in the meantime is to keep both: chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation do their job, and the gut gets sustained through them.

“So yes, we have to kill with the chemo. Yes, we have to kill with the immunotherapy. Yes, we have to deal with the radiation, but then we have to sustain the gut, in my opinion.” — Dr. Sabine Hazan

She wants the same balance in medicine as a whole, starting with her own specialty: at the American College of Gastroenterology meeting she had just attended, only two of the sponsored products were natural and everything else was pharma. Ten years from now, she expects doctors to be better at educating their patients about health and less quick to push pills.

“If we stop looking, and if we censor science, we’ll never know the better way.” — Dr. Sabine Hazan

That is why she invited doctors with patients on ivermectin or mebendazole to bring them into her research. Her lab found that ivermectin raised Bifidobacterium within 24 hours and dropped it to zero by 48 hours, which leaves open how long and how often it should be given. What mebendazole does to the gut is still unknown.

Doctors deserve education without an industry agenda. Please help us build the independent future of medical education. Every dollar you give to IMA Academy is matched, up to $250,000. Support Independent Education →

Tests, Probiotics, and Fecal Transplants

Can you buy a stool test and find out your cancer risk? That was Dr. Varon’s question, and it went to someone who sequences stool for a living. Dr. Hazan’s answer was that the tests sold to consumers cannot tell you the right level of Bifidobacterium, and she would not spend her money on them.

She challenged the tests with three questions:

Who counts as normal? In her view there is no such thing as a normal microbiome, yet the labs compare you to a reference group they call normal. She asks who those people were and whether anyone checked them for reflux, polyps, chronic pancreatitis, or anxiety, each of which changes the microbiome and some of which cause no symptoms.

How deep does the test look? Cheap tests sequence shallowly, so they mostly read last night’s dinner: the yogurt you ate shows up in the result, while the baseline of your microbiome goes unmeasured.

What can the result tell you? No microbiome test has FDA approval, and her own lab remains research-only after 5,000 samples and ten years validating an assay. For now, all her lab tells patients is whether they have zero Bifidobacterium; she will not hand them a full report, because patients read it and start killing microbes that were helping them.

Patients often ask whether a probiotic can prevent cancer or help treat it, and whether it could interfere with their treatment. Dr. Hazan’s answer was that it can do either:

“I think the right probiotic for the right person can help them. And I think the wrong probiotic for the wrong person can hurt them.” — Dr. Sabine Hazan

Without knowing what is in a patient’s gut to begin with, choosing one is a guess. Her advice to doctors is to bring interested patients into her research protocol, where the microbiome is tested at baseline and followed over time, and her lab is preparing a cheaper test that it will make available to doctors.

Fecal transplants drew her sharpest caution, because cancer patients are immunosuppressed and a transplant introduces microbes no one has fully identified. She thinks the concept is right, but only with the right donor and the right microbes, and one case she did under FDA approval shows both the promise and the risk. A patient with perhaps a week to live received Keytruda and a transplant from her carefully screened grandson. After both treatments, her hemoglobin and appetite improved, and she lived roughly 21 more months. She also developed an infection, which Dr. Hazan linked to the Keytruda, and the antibiotics she was given killed everything the transplant had given her.

“I think fecal transplant is a dangerous route at this point, I’ll be honest, because these people are immunosuppressed. So you really need to know what you’re doing.” — Dr. Sabine Hazan

What You Can Do Now

Dr. Hazan’s practical advice starts with food: if a bad diet got you sick, then changing it is where you start, with fermented foods, variety on the plate, and fiber. For the proton pump inhibitors so many people take, she said there are better natural products available.

“Fiber is the bed for the microbes. It’s what allows them to engraft, to stick.” — Dr. Sabine Hazan

Asked how to tell which gut-health products to trust, Dr. Hazan said to start by trusting none of them. Companies that want her to back their probiotics have to show her, with data from her own lab, that the product improves the gut microbiome, and she tests products on herself before anyone else.

The people she does trust are the ones who bring food to the table, once she knows them. She named Joel Salatin’s farm because she has visited it and seen how he raises and feeds his animals, and she keeps her own chickens, beehives, and greenhouses. Her advice to viewers was to ask companies for their data, get to know the farmers and fishermen who feed you, and grow what you can yourself, and to ignore the influencer whose yogurt fixed everything.

Related Reading