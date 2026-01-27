Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
11h

My spouse is dead today because of slavish obedience to protocol that replaced inquisitive curiosity. Had the cardiologist ten years ago been a little bit more curious about the occurrence of severe CAD in a patient far younger than the typical CAD age, perhaps they would have explored etiologies beyond the garbage dump "family history."

Label an etiology "family history" or "genetics" and the doctor is absolved of all responsibility for considering other etiologies.

And never mind that the CAD protocols were developed for 70-80 year old people, not those decades younger.

Had the cardiologist been curious, perhaps they would have looked for the sleep apnea that was present (no obesity, no snoring) but not diagnosed until four years later when my spouse developed heart failure. And had that been avoided, my spouse would likely be alive today.

(To be clear, the recovery post-CABG was almost 100%. We discovered low carb after that, and we all benefited. Thank the cardiologist for directing us down the insulin resistance route at least! Heart failure came later, and it led to a lot of discouragement for my spouse and disruption for our family. That said, my spouse had made significant recovery thanks to various alternative supplements and modalities. Nevertheless, they couldn't navigate the stress of that life-threatening diagnosis, and that stress ultimately led to their very untimely death.)

Patients, and families, deserve better.

Margaret Allison's avatar
Margaret Allison
11h

What a timely article! 15 years in cardiovascular ICU and step down unit. Keep writing!! It’s time to have common sense in the approach to a patient who has cardiac arrest or any of the protocols you listed! My Dad was coded in January 1987 in the CCU unit! Didn’t make it. My first husband went down here at home. CPR started. Paramedics came. I gave them instructions! They intubated and gave him one epinephrine on the way to the hospital! As far as I am concerned he was breathing his last when I realized he wasn’t breathing right. He would have been a “vegetable” as we say had they gotten him back with epinephrine! Time for medicine to wake up and think a different way! Thank you, Dr. Varon and IMA for what you are doing to make a difference. Closer to 80 than 70 and loved my patients! 45 years working to “do no harm” but wanting good outcomes!

