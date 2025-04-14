Full Steam Ahead

Independent Medical Alliance Board Member Dr. Chris Martenson, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, and IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Ryan Cole recap the best moments and panel discussions of IMA 2025, and tee-up key topics likely to drive conversation and policy in the near future.

Your Support is Crucial — Donate Today!

A big thank you to the entire IMA Army. We could not advance our mission without your generous support! Take advantage of the Matching Grant Challenge and double your donation today.

DONATE NOW

Sec. Kennedy Sets Sept. 2025 Deadline for CDC Autism Study

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that the government has launched a “massive testing and research effort” to determine what causes autism.

READ MORE

‘Best’ if COVID Shots are ‘Pulled from the Market’

Independent Medical Alliance Senior Fellow, Pediatric Cardiology, Dr. Kirk Milhoan discusses the new study that reviews a large body of research data on mRNA vaccines and the risk of myocarditis.

‘We’ve seen enough of a signal, and enough of a concern, that we are quite confident in saying what is best for the population is for these shots to be pulled from the market.’

IMA Research Develops DARE-SAFE System to Standardize Adverse Events Data

Numbers can be misleading. You can’t know how risky a vaccine or drug is just by counting the number of reports, because you also need to know the number of doses or prescriptions given. Without that denominator, half the story is missing. No standardized system has made it easy to compare safety profiles across different vaccines or drugs — until now.

IMA Director of Scientific Research Matthew Halma and Dr. Joseph Varon, have conceived of a system that fills that gap. DARE-SAFE (Denominator Adjusted Rate Estimates of Substance Adverse Frequency Events) uses publicly available data to estimate how often adverse events are reported per dose of a vaccine or per prescription of a drug.

LEARN MORE

Autonomy in Medical Education

Joni Ruller McGary of the Brownstone Institute writes about the important ‘first step’ of President Trump’s Executive Order regarding Accessible Education and COVID-19:

Last week a significant brief was delivered to Secretary of Education Linda McMahon’s Chief of Staff, urging explicit naming and inclusion of medical training schools in the implementation guidance for President Trump’s Executive Order, “Keeping Education Accessible and Ending Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates in Schools.”

READ MORE

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Stuns Tucker Carlson with War Stories from the COVID Dark Ages

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden spoke on The Tucker Carlson Show about Dr. Joseph Varon and the Independent Medical Alliance, saving countless lives during COVID by providing effective treatments and always putting patients first.

Arkansas Makes Ivermectin OTC, Idaho Next?

In another win for the medical freedom movement, on March 25, 2025 Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed Senate Bill 189 into law. The law permits the sale of ivermectin for human use without a prescription or consultation with a healthcare professional.

Idaho Governor Brad Little has until the end of the day on April 14, 2025 to take action on Senate Bill 1211, which would allow ivermectin to be sold over the counter. Governor Little can sign, veto, or allow the bill to become law without his signature.

Are Humans Shedding ‘Bad Diets and Pill Addictions’ onto Pets?

The really sad thing is that shelters are handing out Trazadone to shelter dogs like it’s a Milkbone biscuit, without having veterinarians on staff to prescribe it or monitor its use. If people hallucinate when coming off of SSRIs, what might dogs be experiencing?

So, what do veterinary behaviorists and conventional vets recommend to treat these dogs? The same drugs that are being overprescribed in the human world: Trazadone, Prozac, and the benzodiazapenes like Xanax, Klonapin.

For more information on the dangerous convergence of human/animal treatments and mRNA vaccines, watch the IMA Weekly Webinar from August 2024 — mRNA Vaccines in Animals.

Better Living Through Smoothies

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman delivers with a brand new guide and new recipes on the power of smoothies, protein and fiber.

DOWNLOAD GUIDE

Continue the Conversation - IMA FORUMS