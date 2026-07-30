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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
3hEdited

"[God] will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of the heart."

1 Corinthians 4:5

And Fraudster Fauci is being exposed even now...by his own hand as well as his guilt-ridden silence.

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Kristina Grissom's avatar
Kristina Grissom
3h

Thank God my husband was one of those doctors writing scripts for Ivermectin (using compounding pharmacies) and steroids and he refused to take the jab. He told every patient he wouldn’t recommend it. He put his medical license and career on the line but he saved lives and educated countless people. Every evening after work I heard him on the phone, talking to sick people, explaining the basics of respiratory infections and arguing with pharmacists around the country to fill scripts. He took a lot of arrows from his colleagues but he knew he was right. He said he’d rather die on his feet than live on his knees.

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