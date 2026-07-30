“Dr. Fauci spent the COVID years working to silence doctors who challenged him. Today, when it was his turn to answer questions, he chose silence, invoking the Fifth Amendment. The irony is impossible to miss: America’s most prominent medical censor has now censored himself.”

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national coalition representing more than 12,000 independent physicians and clinicians, today released the following statement regarding Dr. Fauci’s refusal to testify before the US Senate, including on questions about his role in blocking ivermectin and other life saving treatments.

“Dr. Fauci spent the COVID years working to silence doctors who challenged him. Today, when it was his turn to answer questions, he chose silence, invoking the Fifth Amendment. The irony is impossible to miss: America’s most prominent medical censor has now censored himself. Lives were lost because of Dr. Fauci’s COVID pandemic policies, particularly the heavy-handed actions like blocking human grade ivermectin from use and seeking to silence those who disagreed, even though, as Senator Johnson pointed out today, there were dozens of existing peer-reviewed studies showing its efficacy. Frontline doctors saw first hand as countless grandparents and others died alone in their plastic-lined hospital beds rather than receive this life saving treatment. This abuse of power is a prime example why we must never again allow so much control of our healthcare system to rest in the hands of just one person.”

IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Varon served on the frontlines of medical care during COVID and was hailed as a hero doctor for spending 715 days straight in scrubs in Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center’s emergency ward. Dr. Varon was an early supporter of using ivermectin as part of a treatment regimen, and his ICU had a national-best 4.4% mortality rate, far better than the national average. Despite this success, government officials tried to block Dr. Varon from including ivermectin in COVID treatment regimens.

👉 Support Independent Medicine