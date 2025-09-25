From Stage 4 Cancer to Remission: The Power of Integrative Oncology

Host: Dr. Paul Marik Guests: Dr. Amanda King, Dale Atkinson, and Dr. Kristina Carman

He was told he had less than a year to live. Now, he’s here to tell the story of his incredible recovery. In this inspiring webinar, stage IV cancer survivor Dale Atkinson joins Dr. Amanda King, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman, and host Dr. Paul Marik, IMA Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, to share how integrative oncology helped him rewrite the ending. From devastating diagnosis to hope, Dale walks us through the treatments that made a difference, the turning points that kept him going, and the partnership with Dr. King that brought hope where there once was none. This isn’t just a survivor story—it’s a blueprint for blending conventional care with personalized, holistic approaches to chronic disease.

“Physicians should never ignore symptoms that are persistent.” — Dr. Paul Marik

There’s no such thing as an easy cancer diagnosis. But for many, the first time they hear the word is when it’s already stage 4. That was the case for 36-year-old Dale Atkinson, a father of two, diagnosed with one of the most lethal cancers: stage 4 esophageal adenocarcinoma. He was told he had less than a year to live.

What followed wasn’t a miracle. It was a relentless pursuit of evidence, alignment, and action. Dale didn’t reject standard treatment; he completed immunotherapy and chemotherapy through the UK’s NHS. But he also made the decision to think beyond it, assembling a care team that included metabolic nutritionist Amanda King, exploring off-label drugs, and transforming his terrain through targeted protocols.

In the moment where most people are told to accept their fate—to trust the system and “get their affairs in order”—Dale chose a different kind of trust: in his own body, his data, and in medical experts who are too often dismissed or discredited. And it worked. Less than a year later, he’s nearly clear. This conversation isn’t just informative; it’s life-affirming.

If you or someone you love is navigating cancer, we urge you to watch the full webinar by clicking the video above. There’s no replacement for witnessing this story firsthand.

Introducing Our Panel of Experts

Dr. Paul Marik

Co-founder of FLCCC and the Independent Medical Alliance. He’s the author of Cancer Care: A Comprehensive Approach to Metabolic Oncology, and a leading advocate for repurposed drugs, metabolic strategies, and restoring patient-centered care in modern oncology.

Dr. Kristina Carman

IMA Senior Fellow and the creator of the Cancer Nutrition Guides. Kristina brings deep experience in terrain-based care, detox protocols, and patient-centered cancer support. She also helped develop IMA’s GERD and gut health protocols, now used by thousands navigating reflux, inflammation, and cancer recovery.

Amanda King, ND

A metabolic nutritionist and certified naturopath, Amanda specializes in terrain-based oncology and off-label strategies. She’s the author of the popular Substack The Metabolic Nutritionist, with over 30,000 readers, and is publishing her first book on off-label drugs for cancer this fall. Amanda is known for her expertise in nutrigenomics, lab interpretation, and individualized cancer protocols that integrate nutrition, psychology, and metabolic testing. Dr. King can be reached by email at admin@amandakingnd.com. You can also visit her website at amandakingnd.com.

Dale Atkinson

Patient advocate, entrepreneur, and stage IV cancer survivor. Diagnosed with terminal esophageal cancer in 2024, Dale rebuilt his health through a strategy that combined NHS immunotherapy and chemotherapy with metabolic therapies, repurposed drugs, and terrain-centered care. He’s now co-founding Beyond the Standard with author Jane McLelland and launching REIV, a data-driven IV therapy clinic for cancer support and recovery.

Delayed Diagnosis and Dismissed Symptoms

Dale’s cancer wasn’t caught early. Not because it was hidden, but because it was dismissed.

“The persistent symptoms were across around five or six years and also across three different GPs… they all decided… I was too young for cancer.”

By the time he was finally escalated for imaging, the diagnosis was stage 4 esophageal adenocarcinoma with secondaries on the aorta, pancreas, and multiple lymph nodes.

“So from the freedom of access request that I put in for my patient notes, we believe there was a secondary on my aorta of around 3.6 to 4.2 centimeters… upwards of eight, possibly twelve lymph nodes involved.”

Rejecting the Standard Protocol

Offered the aggressive ACF chemotherapy protocol, Dale was told it might buy him two months—but would obliterate his quality of life.

“That form of chemotherapy… they told me would lower my quality of life and only extend my life by roughly two months.”

He declined. Instead, he pursued next-generation sequencing and chemosensitivity testing via Astron Health in the UK, which revealed a different chemo drug that was better suited to his tumor profile. His oncologist reluctantly approved it.

Finding Support: A New Path with Amanda King

Looking for support beyond chemotherapy, Dale was referred to Amanda King.

“She’s become one of my, by far, just favorite human beings ever. Her knowledge, her intelligence and her emotional ability to deal with people in their state… is beyond anybody I’ve ever met.”

Amanda approached Dale’s case by investigating every angle:

Full blood work and metabolic panels

Mold and environmental exposure

Nutrition and micronutrient status

Emotional, trauma-informed care

Review of existing supplements and medications

“We don’t treat cancer. We support the person with cancer.” — Dr. Amanda King

👉 Guest post by Dr. King: Radiosensitizers: When Cancer Radiation Fails, These Natural Compounds Change Everything

Nutrition, Mold, and Functional Foundations

At Amanda’s direction, Dale moved to a strict vegetarian ketogenic diet, eliminating all inflammation triggers. Environmental testing uncovered mold exposure—particularly aflatoxin—which both Dale and his wife had been exposed to. This became a key part of his healing strategy.

“We did a number of different tests and that came back as highly positive for aflatoxin, which as we know is a carcinogenic mycotoxin from the aspergillus mold… and the same for Anna as well.” — Dr. Amanda King “I went from struggling to even be able to get down a glass of water to… within roughly six weeks after I changed my diet… I was able to actually eat proper food and swallow it without being in an extreme amount of pain.” — Dale Atkinson

His supplement list included:

Vitamin D3/K2

Curcumin

Berberine

Omega-3s

Melatonin

Resveratrol

Modified Citrus Pectin

Selenium

Lactoferrin

Boswellia

Those familiar with Dr. Marik’s The Approach to Repurposed Drugs for Cancer will be familiar with many of the therapies in the above list. Amanda helped him reduce from over 100 supplements to a targeted list focused on synergy and sustainability.

“I went from taking 120 odd vitamins a day when I first met Amanda, and Amanda helped me slim that down… we throw new things at it, Amanda helps me to deal with it all the time.” — Dale Atkinson “Each person’s protocol is going to be different… it wasn’t simply throwing figures at the wall. It was tailored to his blood results.” — Dr. Amanda King

Repurposed Drugs and Targeted Therapies

Working alongside his oncologist and Amanda, Dale incorporated several repurposed and off-label therapies, including:

Ivermectin

Metformin

Propranolol

Fenbendazole

High-dose IV Vitamin C (eventually tapered off)

“I did everything from Ivermectin through to Fenbendazole. I take Propranolol, I take Metformin, I take a number of other drugs as prescribed by Dr. Kuhan.” — Dale Atkinson

Each treatment was selected for its terrain-supportive or anti-cancer potential. Amanda didn’t prescribe drugs herself but ensured everything worked in concert with his overall protocol.

“We’re doing the same with the off-label drugs. I’m slimming it down to more of a maintenance protocol as opposed to attack protocol.” — Dale Atkinson

Results and Remission

Bit by bit, the scans began to shift. What once showed aggressive, widespread disease now revealed shrinking tumors and fading traces. Each result brought a mix of relief and disbelief. Despite the dire outlook Dale started with, there was undeniable proof that something was working.

The primary tumor shrank rapidly

Lung and liver metastases disappeared

Surgery was planned, then canceled when the tumor resolved completely

His oncologist, once dismissive, grew silent. Then curious. Then respectful.

“My entire 9.2 plus centimeter tumor and all of my metastases had vanished. No surgery, no anything. I am now awaiting a PET scan to confirm if I’m now no evidence of disease within one year.” — Dale Atkinson “They now have no full explanation. My oncologist has gone from quite literally laughing in my face about my off-label drugs and my vitamin regime… to actively discussing it with me and to asking exactly what I’ve done and if I can provide her with any articles around it.” — Dale Atkinson

From Patient to Advocate

Let’s be clear about Dale’s story. He was given less than a year to live. He didn’t merely extend his outlook; he inverted it by refusing to accept what he knew in his heart wasn’t right. But Dale’s journey hasn’t ended with remission. It’s evolved into a mission.

Now on the other side of his diagnosis, he’s building resources he wishes he had from the start. That includes launching a clinic focused on integrative terrain-based care, developing a nonprofit to help patients ask better questions and access credible support, and writing a book titled Killing Dave—named after the tumor his son insisted they defeat.

He speaks candidly about the chaos and learning curve of his healing journey, and how critical it was to assemble a team that could see the full picture, not just the pathology.

“I feel that… self-advocacy, self-learning, and the use of experts like Dr. King and Dr. Kuhan is completely invaluable.” — Dale Atkinson

We hope Dale’s incredible story and Dr. King’s meticulous care have inspired you as much as they’ve inspired us. This webinar is proof that our efforts are making a difference. Patients and practitioners are hearing the message: cancer doesn’t have to be a death sentence. Even now, research is evolving—and so are we. Rest assured, we’ll keep fighting for your health in a world where far too few are willing.

