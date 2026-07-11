Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Tony
3h

As long as we have greed we will have snake oil. From petty crooks or sophisticated pharmaceutical executives we get the same result. Sadly, the pharmaceutical executive and his allied medical community comes with an unfortunate acceptability. The fight goes on.

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