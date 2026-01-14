From Path to Progress: Journal of Independent Medicine Launches 2026 With Its Fifth Issue—Entering Year Two of Conflict-Free, Evidence-Based Science
The Journal of Independent Medicine releases Volume 2, Issue 1, continuing its mission to publish rigorous, conflict-free, evidence-based science for clinicians and patients.
The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the release of Volume 2, Issue 1 of the Journal of Independent Medicine—the journal’s fifth issue to date and the first issue of its second year of publication. Now entering 2026, the Journal continues its mission to publish rigorous, evidence-based, conflict-free science that serves clinicians and patients seeking transparent inquiry—particularly in areas where medical questions remain unresolved or underexplored.
“As the Journal of Independent Medicine enters its second year, our commitment is unwavering: Honest Medicine, conflict-free science, and a standard of rigor that respects both patients and the scientific method,” said Joseph Varon, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and IMA President. “We are encouraged by the quality of submissions we’re receiving—exceptional work from experts around the world. Across each issue, we welcome diverse submissions that advance understanding, challenge assumptions, and improve care—while our special editions allow us to take deeper dives into urgent topics where clinicians are asking for clearer guidance.
The Journal of Independent Medicine plans to publish four quarterly issues in 2026, along with two special editions focused on urgent, high-impact areas of clinical need and scientific inquiry:
Treating Post-Vaccine Complications (Special Edition)
Repurposed Drugs & Nutraceuticals in the Chronic Disease Epidemic (Special Edition) — Submissions remain open through February 28, 2026.
Also new this year is the 2026 cover of the Journal of Independent Medicine which represents a natural evolution in the Journal’s visual and intellectual narrative. Where the inaugural cover depicted a path toward Honest Medicine, this year’s design reflects what has emerged through that journey.
“Our previous cover focused on the journey toward Honest Medicine,” Varon added. “The 2026 cover reflects what has grown from that journey. It brings together diverse clinicians and perspectives under shared values—truth, transparency, compassion, and respect for patient autonomy. The canopy is not a single voice or institution, but a unifying framework of trust. It represents the Journal’s evolution and the collective strength of a global community committed to independent, rigorous science.”
Featured Articles: Volume 2, Issue 1 (2026)
RNA:DNA Hybrids Survive Digestion in mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing — Kevin McKernan; Charles Rixey; Jessica Rose
Finds evidence of residual DNA-related impurities—particularly RNA:DNA hybrids—in tested mRNA vaccine lots and argues current dsDNA-only quantification approaches may underestimate contamination.
Detection of SARS‑CoV‑2 from Patient Fecal Samples by Whole Genome Sequencing — Andreas Papoutsis; Thomas Borody; Siba Dolai; Jordan Daniels; Skylar Steinberg; Brad Barrows; Sabine Hazan
Reports 100% concordance between stool NGS and nasopharyngeal RT‑PCR in a small cohort, supporting exploratory investigation of fecal SARS‑CoV‑2 genomic detection and variant characterization.
Referendum on Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide: Between False Autonomy, Systemic Withdrawal of Treatment, and Economic Pressure — Andraž Teršek
Analyzes Slovenia’s 2025 legislative process and referendum outcome, arguing assisted‑death frameworks risk substituting for comprehensive care amid systemic and economic pressures.
Pre‑Existing Immunity to COVID‑19: Overview and Implications – Part 2 — Rachel Nicoll, PhD
Reviews evidence that infectious history and microbiome factors may modify COVID‑19 susceptibility and outcomes, calling for further mechanistic and causal research.
Diagnostic Neutrality or Sociopolitical Conformity? The Depathologisation of Gender Dysphoria and Gender Incongruence in the DSM and ICD — Max Thompson; Andrew J. Amos
Argues recent nosology changes reflect sociopolitical pressures more than empirical advances and calls for conflict‑independent governance and methodological transparency in psychiatric classification.
Creatinine‑Guided Furosemide Therapy: A Pathophysiological Framework for Precision Diuretic Use in Critically Ill Patients — Santiago M. Herrero, MD, FCCP
Proposes a creatinine‑guided dosing “ceiling rule” to improve diuretic safety and efficacy by aligning dosing with renal drug delivery physiology.
Establishing an Independent Voice in Medicine: The First Year of the Journal of Independent Medicine — Matthew Halma; Joseph Varon
Reflects on JIM’s inaugural year, emphasizing demand for rigorous, transparent scholarship on underexplored topics and documenting early readership and citation activity.
A Prospective Clinical Trial Evaluating a Polyherbal Combination for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder — Matthew Halma; Sidra Hassaan; Jessica Rodriguez; Joseph Varon
Outlines a prospective trial protocol evaluating a polyherbal adjunct to standard care for OUD, aimed at reducing relapse, withdrawal severity, and broader societal harms.
The Myth of the ‘Correct’ Sample Size: Why Formula‑Based Justification Misleads Researchers and Reviewers — L. Prieto‑Faliente; C. Carezo Diaz; C. Morin‑Barcena
Challenges ritualized “correct N” demands, arguing that formula‑based sample‑size justification often misleads and urging feasibility‑first transparency and uncertainty‑aware reporting.
Impact of Acquired Hypernatremia in the ICU on Mortality in Patients with Acute Respiratory Failure: A Retrospective Analysis from the NIS Database — Edgar Selem; Jose Iglesias; Matthew Halma; Joseph Varon
Using 2018–2021 NIS data, reports ICU‑acquired hypernatremia is associated with higher mortality and longer stays, positioning it as a potentially modifiable risk factor.
This issue—and all past issues—are available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.
About the Journal of Independent Medicine
The Journal of Independent Medicine, published quarterly by the Independent Medical Alliance™, is a double-blind peer-reviewed journal that serves as a sanctuary for scientific truth. Free from pharmaceutical funding and political bias, it is committed to publishing research that prioritizes patients over profits and rigor over ideology. The journal features contributions from a global editorial board of 43 experts representing 17 countries and dozens of specialties.
Healthcare Reform—Powered by You 🤝
We’ve been working toward healthcare reform long before it made headlines. The Independent Medical Alliance brings together doctors, scientists, and advocates who believe patients should come first—and that belief is finally gaining ground.
But we can’t keep that momentum without you.
Donate today to help us protect principled, patient-centered care and push back against the forces trying to shut it down.
