The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the release of Volume 2, Issue 1 of the Journal of Independent Medicine—the journal’s fifth issue to date and the first issue of its second year of publication. Now entering 2026, the Journal continues its mission to publish rigorous, evidence-based, conflict-free science that serves clinicians and patients seeking transparent inquiry—particularly in areas where medical questions remain unresolved or underexplored.

“As the Journal of Independent Medicine enters its second year, our commitment is unwavering: Honest Medicine, conflict-free science, and a standard of rigor that respects both patients and the scientific method,” said Joseph Varon, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and IMA President. “We are encouraged by the quality of submissions we’re receiving—exceptional work from experts around the world. Across each issue, we welcome diverse submissions that advance understanding, challenge assumptions, and improve care—while our special editions allow us to take deeper dives into urgent topics where clinicians are asking for clearer guidance.

The Journal of Independent Medicine plans to publish four quarterly issues in 2026, along with two special editions focused on urgent, high-impact areas of clinical need and scientific inquiry:

Treating Post-Vaccine Complications (Special Edition)

Repurposed Drugs & Nutraceuticals in the Chronic Disease Epidemic (Special Edition) — Submissions remain open through February 28, 2026.

Also new this year is the 2026 cover of the Journal of Independent Medicine which represents a natural evolution in the Journal’s visual and intellectual narrative. Where the inaugural cover depicted a path toward Honest Medicine, this year’s design reflects what has emerged through that journey.

“Our previous cover focused on the journey toward Honest Medicine,” Varon added. “The 2026 cover reflects what has grown from that journey. It brings together diverse clinicians and perspectives under shared values—truth, transparency, compassion, and respect for patient autonomy. The canopy is not a single voice or institution, but a unifying framework of trust. It represents the Journal’s evolution and the collective strength of a global community committed to independent, rigorous science.”

Featured Articles: Volume 2, Issue 1 (2026)

This issue—and all past issues—are available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.

About the Journal of Independent Medicine

The Journal of Independent Medicine, published quarterly by the Independent Medical Alliance™, is a double-blind peer-reviewed journal that serves as a sanctuary for scientific truth. Free from pharmaceutical funding and political bias, it is committed to publishing research that prioritizes patients over profits and rigor over ideology. The journal features contributions from a global editorial board of 43 experts representing 17 countries and dozens of specialties.