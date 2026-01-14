Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Kiehl's avatar
Larry Kiehl
18h

This journal is so needed in today's pharma-driven faux science medical arena. Also in this vein I can foresee a newly created parallel ABIM (and other existing corrupted medical boards) winning the minds of honest doctors who are tired of being captured/controlled by the big-money game at the expense of patient wellbeing. A bold new medical era is on its way and the JIM is helping lead the way. Congrats to you Dr Varon.

Reply
Share
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
20h

If one eats mrna injected animal meat, the mrna enters your system??

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture