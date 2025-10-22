Independent Medical Alliance

Ross S
19h

Just found out today my cousin is now experiencing rapid heart beat that comes and goes. He’s like a slim healthy 40 year d?!?! I know he got jabbed a couple of years ago to travel. 😢🙏🏻

Anomaloid
18h

From ChatGPT: Here’s a breakdown of what we *do* and *don’t* know about the paper cited by this article — namely **Reviews in Medical Virology** (RMV) and the specific review by Yong et al (2025) on “Post-COVID-19 Vaccination (or Long Vax) Syndrome” (sometimes called PCVS/PACVS).

---

## 1. Is the journal “Reviews in Medical Virology” reputable?

**Short answer:** Yes, it is a legitimate peer-reviewed journal of virology/medical virology — but that does *not* mean that any individual paper is without issues or that all claims in a given paper are equally robust.

Here are the details:

**What supports its credibility:**

* RMV is published by Wiley (a major academic publisher). ([Wolters Kluwer][1])

* It is indexed in major databases (e.g., Science Citation Index Expanded) and falls under the “Virology” subject area. ([Web of Science Journal][2])

* Its metrics: Impact Factor ~6.6 (2024, per Ovid/Wolters Kluwer) ([Wolters Kluwer][1]) and previously higher (e.g., 9+). ([Resurchify][3])

* According to SCImago: SJR ~2.091, Quartile Q1 in Virology/Virology‐Immunology for recent years. ([WUR][4])

**What to keep in mind / limitations:**

* Impact Factor has declined in recent years (for example, from ~11 in 2022 down to ~6.6 in 2024 by some accounts). ([bioxbio.com][5])

* Just because a journal is “legitimate” does *not* guarantee that every article is high quality or free from methodological issues or incomplete evidence.

* A “review” journal (as the title suggests) publishes review articles (not necessarily original large cohort studies) and so findings hinge heavily on the strength of the source evidence that the review summarises.

**My verdict:**

RMV is a credible venue for virology/medical virology review articles. So referencing a review from it is not automatically a red flag. But you still need to critically examine what that review says (and what evidence it includes) rather than treat it as definitive.

---

## 2. About the specific paper by Yong et al., “Post-COVID-19 Vaccination (or Long Vax) Syndrome (PCVS)” (2025)

Here’s what I found from the review:

**What the paper claims / describes:**

* The review is titled: *Post-COVID-19 Vaccination (or Long Vax) Syndrome. Putative.* ([Ovid][6])

* It was published in RMV, volume 35(5), with DOI 10.1002/rmv.70070. ([Ovid][6])

* The authors list multiple institutions (25 institutions across many countries) according to the article summary. (As the article you saw describes: “Their team, spanning 25 institutions…”).

* They propose that there are symptom clusters after vaccination (fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, paresthesia, autonomic symptoms like orthostatic intolerance, visual/auditory dysfunction, etc.). The article summarises these. The review itself enumerates “hallmark symptoms” and additional system categories (visual, auditory, gustatory, multi-system) for PCVS. ([Ovid][6])

* They discuss possible mechanisms (spike-protein-induced tissue damage; dysregulated immune responses) and note current treatment/management strategies (manual therapies, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals) as part of the evolving landscape. ([Ovid][6])

**What are the caveats / what the review itself says (or doesn’t say):**

* The term “Putative” is part of the title—meaning the condition is hypothesised rather than definitively established. ([Ovid][6])

* As is typical for review articles, it depends upon existing published and (perhaps pre-print) evidence; the authors in the paper themselves call for much more research. The summary you saw (“much more research is urgently needed”) is accurate.

* According to commentary from a site called TrialSite News, the review is described as “what a new review says—and doesn’t say about post-COVID-19 vaccination syndrome.” i.e., the commentary emphasises gaps. ([trialsitenews.com][7])

---

## 3. Critiques / limitations of the study / review

Here are key critique points or things to interpret cautiously, as raised by independent commentary or via general principles:

**A. Scope of evidence and quality of underlying data**

* Because this is a review of PCVS/“long vax” rather than a large prospective cohort study, it relies on published case‐series, observational studies, and perhaps surveillance data — which may have bias, heterogeneity, inconsistency, or incomplete follow-up.

* The TrialSite News commentary notes: The review reports onset "days to weeks after vaccination, with duration of months to years in some reports", but also states that many of the reports are anecdotal or small in scale; robust population‐based incidence estimates are lacking. ([trialsitenews.com][8])

* Another independent source (MedRxiv compare-analysis) highlights that while “long COVID” is well documented, post-vaccination syndrome remains poorly characterized and needs better definition. ([MedRxiv][9])

**B. Terminology and recognition of the condition**

* The condition PCVS / PACVS is not (yet) widely established in major public health guidelines in the way that “long COVID” (post-acute COVID-19 syndrome) is. The review itself notes the evolving language (“Long Vax”, “post-vac syndrome”) and that terminology still unsettled. ([Ovid][6])

* Because of this, the criteria for diagnosis, case definition, prevalence, natural history, and causality remain uncertain.

**C. Causality / incidence / background rates**

* One of the most critical issues: Observing post-vaccination symptoms does *not* automatically establish a causal link between vaccination and a syndrome. For a true syndrome to be established, one would want good epidemiologic data showing incidence above background, dose‐response, a plausible mechanism, etc. The review acknowledges mechanistic hypotheses, but these are not confirmed.

* The commentary from TrialSite News says the review “says—and doesn’t say” certain things: presumably meaning that it makes hypotheses and identifies signals, but the evidence is not definitive. ([trialsitenews.com][7])

**D. Potential for selection/confirmation bias**

* When a condition is “under-recognized”, many of the publications may be from selected samples (people who report symptoms, self-select for study) rather than random representative samples. This can lead to over‐estimation of severity or prevalence if not carefully controlled.

* The review seems to aggregate a lot of disparate reports rather than data from large controlled studies, so caution is warranted in extrapolating to “many people” suffering from it.

**E. Interpretation of prevalence or “large numbers” claim**

* While the article you showed claims “a large number of people suffering from … PACVS,” the review itself does *not* appear to provide robust population‐based prevalence data (or at least it emphasizes that more research is needed). That means statements like “many people” are speculative at this stage.

* Commentary: The TrialSite article expresses this: “symptoms lasting months to years in some reports” but doesn’t establish precise prevalence or risk rates. ([trialsitenews.com][8])

---

## 4. My assessment of how to interpret this for your context

Given the above, here’s how I would interpret what the article you saw claims, and what you should keep in mind:

* It is *valid* to say that the review exists, that the journal is reputable, and that this is a topic of interest (i.e., some individuals report persistent symptoms after vaccination).

* It is *not* (yet) valid to say confidently that there is a well‐quantified “large number” of people suffering from PACVS with well‐defined incidence, because the evidence base is preliminary.

* The review’s hypotheses (mechanisms, clustering of symptoms) are interesting and suggestive, but they still need more rigorous, large‐scale epidemiologic, mechanistic, and clinical research to establish:

* clear diagnostic criteria,

* background vs excess incidence,

* causality (vaccination → syndrome) vs co‐incidence,

* risk factors,

* natural history (how many recover, how long symptoms last), and

* effective treatments.

* When reading media or commentary that says “many people are suffering” or that “science is finally catching up” (as your article put it), you should ask: What is the numerator (how many), what is the denominator (how many vaccinated), how was the study or data collected, what is the comparison group, what is the causality pathway? These are often not answered yet.

[1]: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/ovid/reviews-in-medical-virology-9893?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Reviews in Medical Virology - Ovid - Wolters Kluwer"

[2]: https://wos-journal.info/journalid/15169?utm_source=chatgpt.com "REVIEWS IN MEDICAL VIROLOGY - Impact Factor, Quartile, Ranking"

[3]: https://www.resurchify.com/impact/details/20356?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Reviews in Medical Virology - Impact Factor (IF), Overall Ranking ..."

[4]: https://library.wur.nl/WebQuery/utbrowser/1188?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Reviews in Medical Virology - WUR Library"

[5]: https://www.bioxbio.com/journal/REV-MED-VIROL?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Reviews in Medical Virology Impact Factor IF 2024|2023 - Bioxbio"

[6]: https://www.ovid.com/journals/rimv/fulltext/10.1002/rmv.70070~postcovid19-vaccination-or-long-vax-syndrome-putative?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Post‐COVID‐19 Vaccination (or Long Vax) Syndrome"

[7]: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/long-vax-under-the-microscope-what-a-new-review-saysand-doesntabout-post-covid-vaccination-syndrome-2b4d53fb?utm_source=chatgpt.com "“Long Vax” Under the Microscope: What a New Review ..."

[8]: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/long-vax-under-the-microscope-what-a-new-review-saysand-doesnt-2c186a53?utm_source=chatgpt.com "“Long Vax” Under the Microscope: What a New Review ..."

[9]: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.14.25333639v1?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Comparative Analysis of Long COVID and Post ..."

