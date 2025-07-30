Over the past week, a troubling portrait of American healthcare came into sharper focus. From new calls to mandate vaccine passports for schoolchildren, to shocking revelations of organ harvesting on living patients, to legal shields protecting mRNA vaccine makers, and profiteering middlemen inflating drug prices—one thing is clear: the system is not serving the people it’s meant to protect.

Parents, patients, and ethical physicians are being squeezed at every level—by bloated bureaucracies, special-interest lobbies, and corporate giants with unchecked power. What once passed as health policy is being exposed for what it really is: a network of profit-driven priorities with little regard for human dignity or medical truth.

This week, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) is sounding the alarm. These four flashpoints show just how deep the cracks go—and why urgent reform can no longer wait.

1. AAP Pushes Controversial Vaccine Passport Mandate for School Kids

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) shocked parents nationwide by unveiling a sweeping proposal for a national vaccine passport system targeting schoolchildren—complete with a demand to eliminate religious exemptions across all U.S. jurisdictions.

“Are we in some dystopian rerun of 2020?” asked Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of IMA’s Fellowship Program.

The AAP’s proposal would make “certification of immunization” a prerequisite for attending child care and school, urging states to remove all nonmedical exemptions and tighten compliance enforcement.

“The AAP’s tone-deaf proposal ignores the hard lessons of the COVID-19 era,” said Dr. Lindley. “Parents aren’t sheep. This isn’t leadership—it’s a power grab.”

2. IMA Endorses Rep. Gosar’s Bill to Roll Back mRNA Liability Shields

The Independent Medical Alliance issued a strong endorsement of H.R. 4668, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act introduced by Congressman Paul Gosar. The bill would dismantle the legal immunity granted to mRNA vaccine manufacturers under federal emergency powers.

“If mRNA vaccines are as safe as claimed, why do drug companies need immunity from accountability?” asked IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon.

The endorsement follows new peer-reviewed research showing major increases in heart inflammation and other side effects following mRNA vaccination—including a 620% spike in myocarditis risk.

“There is something fundamentally wrong with mRNA,” said Dr. Varon. “This bill restores Americans’ right to hold vaccine makers accountable in court—where safety belongs.”

3. IMA Denounces “Horrifying” HHS Findings on Organ Procurement

In one of the most disturbing revelations to date, IMA responded to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s exposure of unethical organ procurement practices involving patients who were still alive when procedures began.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) investigation uncovered 73 halted organ removals in Kentucky alone, with patients showing signs of life during donation attempts.

“This is yet another sign of the moral depravity that has infiltrated much of the big-money healthcare establishment,” said Dr. Varon.

One patient reportedly moaned and moved moments before harvesting was set to begin. Oversight was particularly lax in rural and smaller hospitals, where 55 medical workers across 19 states have now come forward.

“This is not medicine—it’s a moral abomination,” Varon added. “The system’s failures are a moral failure of the highest order.”

4. IMA Calls on HHS to Slash Drug Prices by Eliminating Middlemen

As part of its support for the Make America Healthy Again initiative, IMA called on HHS to launch sweeping prescription drug reforms—starting with the elimination of cost-driving middlemen like PBMs, GPOs, and wholesalers.

“It’s time to make healthcare costs healthy again,” said Dr. Lindley. “That starts by promoting transparency and removing the unnecessary hands from the pharmaceutical cookie jar.”

IMA’s proposed reforms include:

Full transparency in PBM rebates and spread pricing

Regulation of wholesaler and GPO markups

Support for direct-to-consumer pricing models

Accountability for insurers prioritizing rebate-tied drugs

Faster FDA approvals for generics and biosimilars

Protections for community pharmacies against predatory pricing

Middlemen now extract billions from the supply chain, with patients bearing the financial burden through inflated co-pays and deductibles. A 2023 GAO report confirmed how these opaque structures harm affordability and trust.

The System’s Cracks Are Now Impossible to Ignore

This week’s revelations expose a healthcare system strained by corruption, moral failure, and misplaced priorities. These aren’t isolated policy missteps. They’re signs of a healthcare system reckoning with its past, and a public demanding change.

The Independent Medical Alliance is committed to holding institutions accountable when the system fails. But we also recognize and applaud the important work being done to repair it. As both a watchdog and a partner in progress, we support policy changes and legislation that align with IMA’s priorities:

strengthening patient rights, advancing honest medicine, and increasing transparency across the healthcare system. Our goal is not only to call out what’s broken, but to champion solutions that restore integrity and trust where it’s needed most.

