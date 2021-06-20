Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Baker's avatar
J. Baker
Sep 2, 2021

Not sure if anyone will see this, but I was just reading an article by Dr. Scott Atlas. Have you all contacted him about this? Maybe he could help convince some to use this. This is a terrible crime that they are keeping life-saving medicine from us. I just don't know what to do to help!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Abbybwood's avatar
Abbybwood
Jul 26, 2021

https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/FLCCC-WEEKLYUPDATE-072121:f

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture