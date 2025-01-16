FLCCC Alliance is Now the Independent Medical Alliance, Leading a New Era in Honest Medicine

(Washington, D.C.) January 16, 2025 - The FLCCC Alliance, a trusted name in patient-centered, evidence-based medicine, is proud to announce it is now the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA). Since its inception in March 2020, FLCCC has been at the forefront of delivering science-backed protocols and treatment strategies for COVID-19 and beyond. As the organization’s scope expanded to address broader issues in healthcare—including chronic disease, informed consent, and healthcare policy reform—it became clear that a new name was necessary to reflect this larger mission.
“The change to Independent Medical Alliance signifies our unwavering commitment to restoring the doctor-patient relationship and prioritizing patient autonomy in medical decision-making,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “This is about looking forward—to creating a healthcare system built on trust, integrity, and the principles of informed consent. The future of medicine starts here.”
The timing of this announcement aligns with a pivotal moment in the national healthcare conversation. The FLCCC has long been at the forefront of calling out the overreach of healthcare agencies and drug companies in the U.S. and abroad. The organization fought against censorship of doctors and championed early, cost-effective alternatives like ivermectin during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, with a new administration and the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IMA sees a unique opportunity to amplify its mission and drive the national debate on healthcare reform even further.
Dr. Paul Marik, IMA chief scientific officer and co-founder, reflected on the journey: “We began as a small group of doctors united to save lives during a crisis. Today, we are a global movement advocating for healthcare reform. Our new name embodies this expanded vision and our commitment to revolutionizing healthcare by ensuring transparency, accountability, and true patient care.”
As the Independent Medical Alliance, the organization will continue to:
Advocate for policy reform that prioritizes patient rights and informed consent.
Provide unbiased, science-based data on healthcare topics, free from corporate influence.
Expand its resources and treatment strategies to address a wide range of chronic and acute health conditions.
Promote the restoration of the doctor-patient relationship, ensuring that physicians can offer honest, uninhibited advice.
Combat the influence of big money in healthcare, fostering an environment of transparency and trust.
Examine critical elements of healthcare such as food, lifestyle, and other factors often overlooked by current government agencies.
The healthcare system is at a tipping point, with patients and practitioners alike demanding reform. IMA believes the time is ripe for change, with the national conversation increasingly focused on healthcare transparency, patient choice, and systemic accountability.
“This is a pivotal moment for America’s healthcare system,” added Dr. Varon. “We have the opportunity to rebuild trust and reshape healthcare for generations to come. As IMA, we will lead the charge for a healthier, more transparent future.”
About IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)
The Independent Medical Alliance™ is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and coalition of physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in healthcare. The organization’s mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness and disease prevention through empowerment of both physicians and their patients. With a focus on evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and systemic reform, IMA is driving a movement to create a more compassionate and effective healthcare system.
For more information about the Independent Medical Alliance, visit www.IMAhealth.org
I was wondering at what point "FLCCC" would have to become a different name since it was Covid bound (first C). IMA is a good choice, fits well with the mission focus and practice.
Dr Kory et al made a big difference in my life in the last five years, especially Dec 2020 when I saw his senate hearing about his experience with ivermectin and that docs all over the world were finding big success with it. And when I saw that the C19 shots were experimental GMOs with no valid safety (how could they with only multi-month studies?!) I instead bought ivermectin from a friend in Italy. I never got any of the C19 (nor any) jabs, instead following the FLCCC's recommendations.
In the last five years I've never gotten C19 even once (tested negative twice for antibodies those first two years). This included me going out to restaurants that would let me in w/o the vax passport. It, more importantly, included my roommate having gotten C19 in July 2022 (sharing a kitchen and living room); I never got the flu, and never even a cold. None of it.
FWIW, I'd do a nasal spray of distilled water, sea salt, baking soda, one tenth dilution of food grade 3% H2O2 (that's hydrogen peroxide for those who don't know) every night before bed all those years, and still mostly do so; sometimes five times a day if I was feeling "off," then always feeling back to normal by the next day; did that about different four times in the early C19 years.
Your battle with the FDA/CDC/AMA/ABIM/legacy media/etc., will surely continue until enough people in that cabal jumps ship back to sanity and medical ethics. Yes, not only start your own journal but consider starting up your own legal and ethical versions of AMA/ABIM and such. There's no law against that just like there wasn't for those other legacy medical orgs to start up way back in the day. Granted those other orgs will fight you since their credibility and livelihood will be threatened. Oh well. Truth marches on.
Continued good luck to you all. Special thanks again to Drs Kory and Marik!
This is good. It started with a focus on covid, but now the emphasis is much more than that.