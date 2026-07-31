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Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
2h

So here’s the question no one is asking…..Who, in the Biden administration, was so compromised that they had to fire up the auto pen to issue a BLANKET pardon for all of Fauci’s crimes? This was a move of desperation. This person (these people?) knew that when Fauci was inevitably forced to testify, he would expose the whole conspiracy. Fauci’s crimes, and the crimes of many other accomplices who profited from the pandemic, had to be covered up at ANY cost — no matter how blatant the cover up!

So again, who, WHO do we need to be going after next to get answers? Fauci was only part of the conspiracy. There are many others that we need to pursue. Numerous people need to go to prison for their role in this ongoing crime against humanity!

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Lori's avatar
Lori
2hEdited

His resume is filled with death and destruction; people and animals alike.

I bet he abused animals as a kid.

He comes directly from Hell and I will rejoice on the day he is sent back to Hell.

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