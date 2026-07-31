This week Anthony Fauci’s dirty laundry went on display, courtesy of the document drops Senator Rand Paul has been publishing at The Reading Room. It runs to more than a thousand pages: his private diaries, Slack messages from the authors of the paper that shut down the lab leak question, and internal NIH emails showing officials used keyword filters to erase public comments that mentioned ivermectin. Most of it confirms what the Independent Medical Alliance has been tracking virtually from day one, back when we were still the Front-Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, busy developing the COVID protocols that the health authorities wouldn’t.

Then on Wednesday morning he sat down in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, under subpoena, and declined to answer anything at all. More than a hundred invocations of the Fifth Amendment in a little over two hours. Senator Josh Hawley eventually asked him what day of the week it was and what color the carpet was. He declined those too. Paul has scheduled a committee vote next week on holding him in contempt of Congress.

If you are just catching up on Fauci’s antics, you may not know how personal this is for us. Our followers will know that our own physicians paid for saying out loud what these documents now show. Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA’s president, worked 715 consecutive days in a Houston COVID ICU and then watched the establishment that had celebrated him turn on him over ivermectin. Dr. Paul Marik has faced obstacle after obstacle, and all he wanted was to publish life-saving protocols. Dr. Ryan Cole had his Washington medical license restricted and was forced to sell his laboratory.

They are not the only ones. Many more fought this, and some are still fighting. So it begs the question. If Fauci was wrong about the data and compromised in how he handled it, which is what our physicians have been saying since 2020, then what happens now? None of them were allowed to plead the Fifth and make the last five years disappear. And none of them would have taken the offer. IMA stands behind every word it said. Apparently Fauci does not.

What Our Fellows, Partners, and Friends Said

While Fauci was declining to speak, the people who lived through the other side of his tenure spent the day reading every page and saying what they found.

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jessica Rose on the pardon, and on Reading Room documents showing OB-GYNs knew mRNA might reach the fetus. Read the post

Attorney Aaron Siri on the liability shield Pfizer and Moderna were guaranteed in July 2020, months before either vaccine was authorized, and the $21 billion attached to it. Read the essay

The rest came fast and short, posted as the hearing ran and the documents landed. Nine of them are below.

1. Sen. Ron Johnson: Bombshell After Bombshell

Most of the room came to perform. Johnson came with injury data and spent his time reading it into the record, to Fauci’s face. That is why he is the senator IMA keeps coming back to.

Read more on Johnson’s work:

2. Aaron Siri: Four Mistakes Fauci Made

Fauci may have talked himself out of the privilege before he invoked it. Once a witness opens a door to a topic, it stays open, and his opening statement opened several by advertising a decades-long record of cooperating with Congress. The Fifth also requires a real and appreciable danger, which the color of a necktie does not present. Siri counted four mistakes.

3. Katy Talento: The Entry That Vindicates Brownback

Twenty-five years before he declined to answer the Senate, Fauci declined to answer Senator Sam Brownback. The 2001 entries have him fuming that Brownback was blocking his appointment as NIH Director, refusing to put anything in writing about human cloning, and privately insulting the staffer who pressed him for answers. Talento, a previous IMA webinar guest, worked for Brownback at the time.

Talento on why institutions resist change: Why the Health System Resists Change.

4. Dr. Lynn Fynn: What His Own Journal Published

A thousand pages is a good place to get lost, which is Fynn’s warning. The simplest evidence was never hidden at all: in August 2005, CDC scientists reported in the Virology Journal that chloroquine potently inhibits SARS coronavirus, before or after exposure. Fifteen years later the country was told there was nothing to try.

5. Jeffrey Tucker: Hundreds of Pages on Fauci’s Awards

Somebody at NIH had time on their hands. The July 24 release runs to hundreds of pages of internal correspondence about securing Fauci’s prize money, with the agency’s second-ranking official managing the nominations, his taxpayer-funded staff writing them, and the largest award, $900,000, wired from a foreign institution.

6. Chris Martenson: The List That Won’t Leave

Not everyone is willing to file the last five years under incompetence. Martenson resurfaced a list Toby Rogers wrote in 2024, cataloguing COVID-era decisions that all broke in the same direction, and his read is that a pattern that consistent was chosen.

7. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: The Clot He Never Mentioned

He took his first Moderna dose on camera in December 2020, then spent two years assuring the country the shots were safe. In his hundreds of media appearances, it looks like he left something out. IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden puts words to the noticing.

8. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: The Most Censored Bestseller

The book they tried to bury sold 1.4 million copies. Chains would not stock The Real Anthony Fauci, libraries would not carry it, no major paper would review it, and it was the number one non-fiction hardcover anyway. The New York Times put it at seven. Kennedy’s count for Wednesday: 111 invocations.

9. The Vigilant Fox: The Color of the Carpet

By the end Hawley was just testing the shape of it. What day of the week is it. What color is your tie. What color is the carpet in front of you. Declined, declined, declined.

Follow the Saga on X

We’ve been promised more docs and drops, but whatever comes, we’ll cover it fast and first on our X account. Fauci may have stopped talking, but the paper trail keeps getting longer.