Fauci Hid Texts About Miscarriage Risk. Our Doctors Were Saying it Out Loud.

Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul released the first text chain pulled from Anthony Fauci’s government iPhone on Monday, five days after HHS handed the phone over. The first chain out the door is about pregnant women, and Johnson and Paul led with it because it bears directly on a decision women are still being asked to make.

On January 25, 2021, in a group chat with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Fauci raised the possibility that the cytokine storm and fever many patients experienced after dose two “theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.” Walensky called it a good point. Murthy replied that he had been hearing the same concern about mRNA reaching a developing fetus. Walensky asked whether she should flag it for the ACIP meeting the following day. Weeks later, an internal NIH email recorded how the expert panel had handled it. They acknowledged the fever concern and worked around it by recommending acetaminophen after vaccination. That was the response to a possible first-trimester miscarriage risk: tell women to take Tylenol.

Of course, none of this is news to the physicians in this alliance. Below you will find what we published while it was still costing us something, a short account of what Dr. Kimberly Biss covers in the video above, and how the rest of the field responded when the messages landed.

We Have Been Saying This Since 2022

If this week feels less like a revelation than a receipt, that is because the warnings are already published, timestamped, and sitting on our own servers.

In October 2022, at our first conference, Dr. James Thorp spent forty-five minutes on reproductive outcomes in front of a room of practicing clinicians. That November, Dr. Biss sent her own practice data to IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jessica Rose, who published it. In 2024 we ran Dr. Biss’s numbers on this site alongside the Thorp, Biss, and McCullough analysis of pregnancy outcomes in VAERS, which found a proportional reporting ratio of 114 for miscarriage after COVID vaccination compared with influenza vaccination. CDC guidance treats anything above 1 as worth a look.

In 2025 we built the Smart Moms Ask campaign around exactly these questions, and HHS went on to drop mRNA shots from the childhood and pregnancy schedules. Yesterday, before a single subpoena was answered, we called for accountability for the officials who sat on this.

None of it was actually hidden. It just was not welcome.

We were speaking up before any of this was news, and we will keep speaking up, whatever comes next. That is possible because our readers fund this work instead of the companies whose products we keep having to examine.

What Dr. Biss Saw

Dr. Biss is an obstetrician-gynecologist in the Tampa Bay area, an IMA Senior Fellow, in practice since 1998, and she has cared for more than 8,000 pregnant patients. She starts where obstetrics has always started. Before COVID, giving a pregnant patient something brand new out of the gate would have been considered malpractice.

She then lays out the signals that were already on the table before anyone was told to line up.

Pfizer’s trial enrolled no pregnant women, but 144 participants became pregnant anyway and 17 of them miscarried, roughly double the 5% to 6% first-trimester baseline.

Pfizer’s post-marketing report listed 270 pregnant patients and followed up on 32. Twenty-six of those lost their babies.

The New England Journal of Medicine paper that became the reassurance everyone cited built its 12.6% rate on a group in which roughly 700 of 827 women were vaccinated too late in pregnancy to register a first-trimester loss at all.

ACOG launched its campaign aimed at pregnant women in April 2021, and a FOIA request by attorney Maggie Thorp later established that it received $11 million routed through a trust funded with HHS money.

Then there are her own charts, which is the part no committee can argue with. Her miscarriage rate ran about 4% a month through 2020, the COVID year, with no vaccination in her patient population. Roughly 65% of her pregnant patients were eventually vaccinated.

2021: 8% a month

2022: 15% to 16%

Early 2023: 30%

Dr. Biss presented this deck on August 11, 2026. It carries the full timeline, her own practice data, and a primary source for every claim she makes. Download the slides

She closes on the literature, and she names it. These are the papers she points to, starting with the analysis she co-authored with Dr. Thorp and Dr. McCullough. The last two are the ones the establishment leaned on.

About 11% of pregnant women in the United States have taken the latest booster. Women, it seems, have been quietly making their own assessment. ACOG still advises vaccination for every woman who is pregnant, planning to be, or breastfeeding.

What she tells her own patients is unglamorous and entirely in their hands: get vitamin D levels up, get outside, eat real food, move, and know that early treatment exists for when a respiratory virus does arrive.

Her standard for what comes next should not have required a Senate subpoena. Nothing new goes into a pregnant patient until it has been studied long enough to account for all three people involved: the mother, the baby, and the woman who is not pregnant yet but intends to be.

What Everyone Else Is Saying

The chain landed Monday and the response was immediate, from the senators who released it to the physicians who have been carrying this file since 2021.

Two of those physicians sat down for an interview:

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden interviews Dr. James Thorp on what the messages confirm. He walks through why inflammation in early pregnancy is the mechanism that matters, what changed in his own high-risk practice after the rollout, and the September 2021 letter that told thousands of obstetricians their certification was on the line. Watch the interview

And there was no shortage of activity on social media, surfacing several excellent points in response to the miscarriage revelations:

1. Sen. Ron Johnson: The Text He Led With

The first thing Johnson put in front of the public was the miscarriage message. He has spent five years entering injury data into the congressional record, and he knew what this chain would mean to the women reading it.

More on Johnson’s work: what officials knew about vaccine safety signals.

2. Naomi Wolf: She Read the Documents First

Wolf’s volunteer teams documented this in 2022. Her post is a request to the Daily Mail to lift its ban on her so she can share that documentation, now that the paper is running stories about women who miscarried.

3. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: The CDC Still Recommends It

The documents are five years old. The guidance is current. IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden posts the CDC’s own page and marks two of its claims false: that pregnancy raises the risk of severe disease, and that the shots do not cause fertility problems.

4. Retsef Levi: 220,000 Pregnancies

Levi posted this in June 2025, more than a year before anyone saw the phone. An analysis of more than 220,000 Israeli pregnancies between 2016 and 2022 found that mRNA vaccination during gestational weeks 8 through 13 was associated with more fetal losses than expected.

5. Dr. Peter McCullough: The Fetal Loss Point

The agencies had the data, is McCullough’s point. He posts the 2023 analysis he co-authored with Dr. Thorp, which put COVID shots at more than 100 times the fetal loss reporting of influenza vaccination.

6. Charlotte Kuperwasser: Still Not Printed

The Levi analysis above is still sitting on a preprint server. Kuperwasser reposted it to say why, and names journal gatekeeping as the reason peer review never surfaced it.

7. Brownstone Institute: Annoyed at the Researchers

Two months after the text chain, Brownstone reports, the diaries record Fauci as irritated that researchers were publishing on mRNA crossing the placental barrier. That is the finding in the AJOG paper above.

8. Jefferey Jaxen: They Had to Sue

None of this arrived voluntarily. ICAN sued to get these texts. Jaxen pulls out the Walensky message from the chain, in which she calls the evidence base a data free zone and offers the v-safe pregnancy registry as the answer.

9. Dr. James Thorp: Four Years of Saying It

Thorp posted the day the chain landed, and gave the same two reasons Dr. Biss gives above: women make the majority of a family’s healthcare decisions, and convincing the most vulnerable population convinces everyone else. He has been making this case since he stood at an IMA podium in 2022.

10. Bill Ackman: Seven, in One Family

Percentages are how the argument gets conducted. This is what a percentage is made of. Ackman and his wife had seven miscarriages trying for a second child during COVID, and then the time ran out.

One Chain of Thirty-Four Thousand

Two weeks ago Fauci sat in front of the Senate and declined to answer more than a hundred times. We now know one of the things he was declining to answer about. The phone holds more than 34,000 messages and 522 voicemails, and the senators say a careful review of the rest will take time. Whatever comes next, we will cover it on our X account and here.

We said this in 2022, in 2024, and every year in between, when saying it cost something. We are not going to stop now.