(L-R): Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Nathan Goodyear, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Kathleen T. Ruddy at the FLCCC Winter Conference announcing the new cancer study.

Dr. Marik noted that the significance of IRB approval by WCG cannot be minimized. “WCG approved our study quite rapidly and were receptive to reviewing and approving the protocol, despite that fact that the study itself is challenging the status quo. It is somewhat of a triumph that an IRB that functions within the system approved a non-system protocol. We can now start enrolling patients and collecting data.”

Furthermore, the IRB made the consent forms generalizable for any practice and any state in the U.S. This means that the partnership between the FLCCC Alliance and Dr. Ruddy can collaborate with other practices without applying for additional approvals.

“There has been a change in the characteristics of cancer which has become much more aggressive, and less responsive to traditional therapy,” noted Dr. Marik, author of the landmark monograph, Cancer Care. “The effects of chemotherapy and radiation are very limited in their ability to extend life or even quality of life. Robust data can demonstrate if a significant impact on quality of life and life expectancy can be achieved by adding repurposed FDA-approved drugs and nutraceuticals.”

Although the study uses the five-year survival rate after diagnosis as an endpoint, periodic updates of preliminary results will be provided while the study progresses. To learn more about the study and to begin the enrollment process, click HERE.

(NOTE: There is no cost to enroll in the study, though participating study centers may charge for care.)

*An IRB ensures the research ethics of a proposed study by reviewing the protocols and methods submitted for research involving human subjects to ensure that the projects are ethical.

This week, our Dr. Pierre Kory sat down with Tucker Carlson for a far-reaching conversation about all things COVID.

The conversation included the innumerable missteps made by so-called “public health” agencies, COVID-era mandates and the impact of it all—including excess deaths, long COVID, long vax and more.

Dr. Kory told Carlson that in late 2020 and early 2021 “all of the numbers started going sideways, the excess mortality started to skyrocket." Those dates just happen to coincide with the vaccine rollout.

“It’s my kind of belief, looking back, that [safe and effective] was a predetermined conclusion. There was no data to support that, but it was agreed upon that it would be presented as safe and effective. And for those of us who were a little bit more skeptical, more data driven, we saw that it was based on really no data. And the data started going sideways, south, but the refrain got louder and more pervasive, and then they doubled down. They started to demonize the unvaccinated.”

See the entire interview HERE.

Dr. Kory told Carlson that Big Pharma is frightened of Vitamin D because, “It threatens the disease model.” Dr. Kory said that a meta-analysis of 16 different studies of 1.26 million people showed that vitamin D protected against COVID, reduced the incidence of COVID and kept COVID patients out of the ICU.

“So, we didn’t need to lock ourselves inside for years, be afraid, and vilify our neighbors for not wearing a mask,” said Dr. Kory. “All we needed to do was to go outside, get sunshine, and increase our vitamin D levels, and everything would have been fine.” Check out our tips on taking Vitamin D HERE.

On this week’s FLCCC Weekly Webinar , host Betsy Ashton was joined by Dr. Pierre Kory and special guests, Canadian sports icons Theo Fleury and Jamie Salé – hosts of Canadians for Truth .

The candid and often gritty discussion focused on the costs our guests experienced when they began to speak up and fight for freedom beginning in 2020. That's when Theo and Jamie joined forces to push back against media and government in Canada that were systematically suppressing important information as a result of being manipulated by a coalition of forces meant to control the narrative about COVID. This included COVID treatment, mandates, and solutions. An unforgettable weekly webinar.

In this episode of Whole Body Health , Dr. JP Saleeby talks about probiotics and why they’re good for us.

Probiotics are helpful bacteria found in foods like yogurt and kefir. In this episode, you will learn about different kinds of bacteria like Lactobacillus and how they help your stomach stay healthy.

Dr. Saleeby also explains prebiotics, which are foods like bananas and oats that help probiotics grow. Find out how to use them right — and what happens if you don’t. Plus, hear about some bad bacteria that can cause illness and where they’re found.

“Recently a close friend of ours returned from a ministry trip in Zambia with congestion, fatigue, and a nagging cough.”

Following a bible study meeting at the friend’s house, his wife became sick with the same symptoms approximately four days later. Soon he also developed the same symptoms which he suspected were actually COVID.

WATCH to learn about how ivermectin intervened to provide a happy ending to this MyStory.

Do you want the government telling Facebook, TikTok or Instagram to censor you, your neighbors or your issues? Do you want the government to coerce the media and tech giants to do its bidding to stop free speech?

JOIN DR. PAUL MARIK AND DR. PIERRE KORY MONDAY MORNING, MARCH 18, 2024.

THEY WILL BE TWO OF THE NATIONALLY RENOWNED SPEAKERS AT “ THE RALLY TO RECLAIM FREE SPEECH.”

9AM •THE STEPS OF THE SUPREME COURT •WASHINGTON, DC

BACKGROUND FOR THE RALLY: The States of Missouri and Louisiana and the individual plaintiffs in Murthy v. Missouri (formerly Missouri v. Biden) – as do plaintiffs in Kennedy/CHD v. Biden – allege that the Biden Administration impermissibly coerced and pressured social media companies to deplatform and shadowban users and censor truthful content regarding COVID, regulatory failures, vaccines, and other content with which the Biden administration disagrees. The District Court (W.D.La.) ruled that the Biden Administration had to stop many of its actions, even while the case was still being heard, but that ruling is stayed until the Supreme Court reaches its decision. SCOTUS’s ruling in this case will have far-reaching implications for the free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment that Americans have enjoyed since the Founding Fathers. Justices will hear oral arguments while advocates for free speech and no censorship gather outside to exercise our free speech rights. Let your voice be heard!