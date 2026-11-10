IMA’s doctors have been sounding the alarm about turbo cancer and the rising rates of diagnosis they are seeing in their own practices and in the medical literature. Now the mainstream is finally catching up, as the signals become impossible to ignore.

In response to an NHS press release, the Guardian reported that new cancer diagnoses in England exceeded 1,000 a day in 2024. What’s even more shocking is that this figure leaves out the two most common skin cancers. Include those, and it climbs to nearly 1,700 new cases a day.

The press release said the figures show the health service is “moving in the right direction,” a dizzying spin on the worst cancer numbers England has ever recorded. The causes suggested in the Guardian’s report are old age and obesity, which are surely part of the story. But old age and obesity aren’t new. What’s new, IMA’s doctors say, is the COVID-shot-shaped elephant in the room. When it comes to turbo cancer, health authorities and the mainstream media in most countries are still largely ignoring it.

“If you think it’s bad now, it’s going to be so much worse in the future. There’s still a window to do something about it.” — Dr. Angus Dalgleish

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Angus Dalgleish, an oncologist who is himself based in the UK, has been one of the most outspoken voices on rising cancer cases, and he hasn’t been bashful about what he thinks is the cause. “This is not quackery. This is not exaggeration,” he has warned. “This is a steam train coming down the tracks, and you must stop the vaccines now.”

Dalgleish is a frequent IMA contributor. In 2024 he joined Dr. Paul Marik on a speaking tour of Australia, and in June he testified before the U.S. Senate. This week he joins us again, alongside IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ian Brighthope and host Dr. Ryan Cole, for a webinar all about turbo cancer, its causes, and what we can do about it.

Turbo Cancers: Clinical Observations, Emerging Research, and Patient Care

Join us live this Wednesday, November 11, at 7 pm ET.

👉 Register to watch this week’s webinar