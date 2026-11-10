Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
5h

Prince Philip got his wish - "In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation."

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Lori's avatar
Lori
5h

UK is insane. We all know it.

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