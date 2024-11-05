Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
Nov 5

I appreciate the FYI!

Will donate online today for the opportunity to double last year's contribution!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture