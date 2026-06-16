If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with cancer, the system has a plan for you. Your oncologist will follow a protocol. They’ll administer the drugs they’re reimbursed to deliver. For many patients, that’s where the conversation ends.

It doesn’t have to be.

In a conversation captured at the 2026 World Council for Health Better Way Conference, Dr. Paul Marik, IMA’s co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, lays out what a wider approach to cancer care looks like, and why patients need to know it exists.

📅 Coming up: Dr. Marik joins us on June 24th for a live webinar covering cancer surgery and much more. Sign up to be notified »

1. Patients Taking Control

“First of all, patients shouldn’t be scared. They need to do some research.” — Dr. Paul Marik

The oncology system isn’t structured to show you all your options. Oncologists are reimbursed for administering chemotherapy and following established protocols, and that financial architecture, Marik argues, limits the incentive to explore alternatives.

So what do you do? Start with your oncologist. Ask questions. If the conversation doesn’t go anywhere, find an integrative physician with an interest in cancer. It doesn’t need to be an integrative oncologist. What matters is having someone who will look beyond the protocol.

That’s exactly why IMA built the Cancer Resource Hub. Prevention protocols, the metabolic trap framework, repurposed drug guides, and more: organized, accessible, and free. It’s the starting point for the research Marik is talking about.

2. Prevention : The First Thing You Can Act On

Roughly 40 to 50 percent of cancer cases are preventable. The drivers extend well beyond “don’t smoke”:

Diet, obesity, and metabolic syndrome: insulin resistance plays a central role in cancer development

Lifestyle factors: vitamin D deficiency, lack of exercise, and poor sleep

Oncogenic viruses: including, Marik notes, SARS-CoV-2

Environmental carcinogens: pesticides, toxins, colorants, and artificial flavorings in food

Chronic infection and inflammation: compounding risk over time

That’s not a checklist to be overwhelmed by. It’s a map of what you can actually change.

Preventing Cancer: The ROOT Protocols, a peer-reviewed paper by Dr. Marik and Dr. Justus Hope published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, turns that map into a plan. The ROOT Protocols combine nutraceuticals and repurposed drugs into specific regimens designed to reduce cancer risk. For anyone looking to act on prevention, start here.

🎓 Watch the Full Presentation

Dr. Marik presented the ROOT Protocols in full at the 2026 IMA Medical Education Conference. Stream the complete session free on IMA Academy.

👉 Watch on IMA Academy

3. Treatment : Beyond the Standard Protocol

Conventional chemotherapy isn’t going away, and IMA isn’t arguing it should. What IMA’s cancer care work proposes is layering metabolic approaches alongside conventional treatment, targeting the disease from multiple directions at once.

The agents will be familiar to anyone following this work: vitamin D, green tea extract (EGCG), curcumin, ivermectin, mebendazole, fenbendazole, low-dose naltrexone, and others. What sets this apart from conventional oncology is the philosophy: rather than betting on a single drug targeting a single pathway, use several at once.

“Rather than using a single drug which targets a single pathway or a single receptor, use a group of drugs that act simultaneously on multiple pathways.” — Dr. Paul Marik

IMA’s cancer care framework organizes this philosophy into what Marik calls the metabolic trap: a five-axis approach targeting five metabolic pathways in the cancer cell simultaneously. The evidence is building. Experimental models show strong efficacy, and clinical case reports support benefit. The full framework is in IMA’s guide The Metabolic Trap: Targeting Five Cancer Pathways at Once.

The Work Continues

Taking control doesn’t mean rejecting your oncologist. It means not stopping at what they offer. Prevention is actionable. Treatment options extend well beyond the standard protocol. And the resources to navigate both are already built and waiting.

Marik’s cancer research is far from finished. His Substack, Cancer & Metabolic Healing, is where the latest findings land first, from perioperative strategies to reduce metastases to new thinking on metabolic pathways and cancer. And IMA’s cancer resources are growing alongside it, with updated guides and new webinars on the way.

For the comprehensive foundation behind all of it, start with the Cancer Care monograph.

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