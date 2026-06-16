Independent Medical Alliance

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sharonbrink7@gmail.com's avatar
sharonbrink7@gmail.com
5h

There is a huge difference in what we can do, if we look at pharma there is not much. If we look at diet/exercise, holistic, natural, herbal, integrative, naturopathic, TCM, Ayervedic, organotherapy, homeopathic...

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Repurposed Oncology's avatar
Repurposed Oncology
5h

Dr Paul Marik represents an outstanding specialist with an immense heart and profound expertise whose extensive clinical dedication establishes an absolute authority within modern metabolic oncology. This exceptional analysis published by the Independent Medical Alliance regarding the metabolic trap framework and repurposed drug guides completely validates the necessity of implementing safe ustructured chronotherapeutic protocols.

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