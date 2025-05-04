Full Video

Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken

Are digital IDs just a harmless modernization—or the cornerstone of a future built on surveillance and control? This week, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley hosts Twila Brase, RN, PHN and Karen Bracken to explore how REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy, privacy, and medical freedom. With the May 7, 2025 Real ID deadline fast approaching, now is the time to understand what’s at stake.

Our guests will explain how these technologies are already being used to enforce compliance, restrict access, and centralize authority—and what individuals and states can do to push back. Drawing on real-world examples and constitutional principles, this webinar takes a vital look at the infrastructure being built around us, and the steps we must take to preserve freedom.

Are digital IDs simply convenient tools—or powerful instruments of control?

As many of our followers will know, IMA (formerly FLCCC) has long stood against mandates that impinge on health freedoms. Could “REAL ID” be something to worry about? With the REAL ID mandate deadline rapidly approaching on May 7, 2025, this webinar aims to explore the implications of digital identification systems on individual health freedom and privacy.

“As the date approaches, concerns are growing about the broader implications of digital identification, especially when it comes to health, freedom, personal privacy, and more.” — Dr. Kat Lindley

The show was hosted by Dr. Kat Lindley, IMA Senior Fellow and health freedom watchdog with her eye on the pulse. She is joined by two concerned experts:

Twila Brase, RN, PHN – President, Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom

Karen Bracken – Health Freedom Advocate, Author

What Is REAL ID—and Why It Matters

The REAL ID is more than just a standardized driver’s license—it represents a federally controlled national identification system. Remember when the idea of vaccine passports was floated during the pandemic? The fear is that a federal ID can progress into dangerous territory.

Though the REAL ID was initially positioned as voluntary, it has become effectively mandatory, raising profound concerns about federal overreach.

“REAL ID is a national ID. It is a federal takeover of state and individual sovereignty. It is a usurpation of state’s rights and individual rights that we have under the Constitution.” — Twila Brase

REAL ID facilitates broader data-sharing and interoperability with DHS and potentially international systems, setting the stage for expanded federal control.

The gold star in the upper right indicates a REAL ID.

The Infrastructure of Control

It wouldn’t be too difficult to imagine Real ID serving as a gateway connecting various invasive systems:

Vaccine passports

Digital health passes

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)

Surveillance infrastructure including social credit systems and behavior tracking

These interconnected systems threaten personal autonomy, mirroring troubling trends from countries like China, Canada, and European countries.

“Eventually, especially if it does go digital on our phone… you put on medical records… this will just have access to everything. I always say data can be weaponized. And this is getting us closer to that state where, yes, they ping your phone and it’s going to say where you are, what you’re doing, what you’re buying, and it’s becoming more and more a state-controlled type of life that none of us want.” — Dr. Kat Lindley

Can You Opt Out?

While REAL ID appears voluntary, opting out may severely restrict access to travel, healthcare, and banking, creating a coercive environment where participation feels mandatory.

“So really, this is up to the people. They have 100% state compliance, state-based compliance, but they want 100% card-based compliance. And it is up to us to refuse to get the REAL ID and to go back to a standard state driver’s license in order to thwart their efforts.” — Twila Brase

Ms. Brase emphasized how difficult it is to exit digital ID systems once enrolled, describing the systems as “sticky by design.”

State Sovereignty and Constitutional Resistance

States retain considerable power to resist federal mandates through constitutional mechanisms such as nullification and legal challenges. Active legislation and citizen-led initiatives are already underway in multiple states.

“Nullification is one of the methods that you can use to refuse to comply with REAL ID, especially if it becomes mandatory.” — Karen Bracken

Ms. Bracken discussed model policies and emphasized the importance of citizen action in reclaiming state sovereignty.

The Wake-Up Call

May 7, 2025, is not merely a deadline but a pivotal moment for protecting individual freedom.

Both guests stressed the urgency of organized local resistance, and encouraged proactive community education, engagement with legislators, and vocal opposition to digital surveillance infrastructures.

“I think the question really is, do we want to be free or don’t we? And to understand that this is not a card, this is a system, this is a very big plan. It’s likely to end toward a global identification system, all mapped together with the ability to control wherever you are.” — Twila Brase

What Can You Do?

The stakes in resisting Real ID and broader digital control measures are nothing less than preserving personal autonomy in a rapidly digitizing world. It remains to be seen exactly how Real ID shakes out between the federal agencies and state governments, but our experts advised the audience to consider:

Visiting RefuseREALID.org

Sharing this critical information widely

Engaging local lawmakers to oppose the Real ID mandate

Protecting personal freedom requires action against the normalization of invasive digital controls. Though we may not be facing a public health crisis right now, would we want to face one with the REAL ID system deployed? Stay vigilant!