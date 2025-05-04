Independent Medical Alliance

Thank you for this!

Why should we not comply with Digital ID?

https://stopDIGITALid.info/

What are SMART Cities / 15 Minute Cities?

https://15MinuteCities.info/

Why is it important to Use Cash?

https://UseCash.ca/ 

Twila, I want to especially thank you and your CCHF colleagues for your diligent efforts raising awareness about this totalitarian threat. I shared your valuable information in the piece I wrote about REAL ID last fall:

• “The Politics of Disobedience: Just Say NO to REAL ID Before October 15, 2024”: https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/the-politics-of-disobedience-just

I also included your instructions on how to switch back to a normal driver’s license in this Afterthoughts entry on that post:

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/afterthoughts-the-politics-of-disobedience

The fact that one of the people doing to most to warn people about digital ID inadvertently got REAL ID is a huge wake-up call that we need to continue banging the drums about this topic:

https://annecantstandit.substack.com/p/i-didnt-realize/

