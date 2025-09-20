“Eat whatever you want.”

That’s what many cancer patients still hear when they ask their doctor about food. The underlying logic? Patients with cancer should at least be happy and comfortable.

But what if the exact opposite were true? What if certain dietary choices could actually suppress tumor growth, boost the effectiveness of treatment, and help your body mount a better defense?

This is the core idea behind Dietary Interventions in Cancer, a new guide from IMA authored by Dr. Paul Marik. Based on decades of research and cutting-edge science, the guide outlines three powerful strategies rooted in cancer metabolism—designed not to replace conventional treatment, but to make it work better.

“If you starve the cancer cell of glucose and carbohydrate, it prevents or limits proliferation. It reduces metastases.” — Dr. Paul Marik, IMA Chief Scientific Officer

Download PDF: Dietary Interventions in Cancer

🍬 Cancer’s Fuel Source: Glucose and the Warburg Effect

Cancer cells don’t behave like healthy cells. Instead of using oxygen to efficiently generate energy, they rely on a primitive, sugar-hungry pathway called aerobic glycolysis, even when oxygen is available. This strange behavior is known as the Warburg Effect, and it’s one of the most consistent metabolic hallmarks of cancer.

In simple terms, cancer cells ferment glucose for energy. It’s a fast, inefficient process that produces acid (lactate) and fuels rapid tumor growth. Meanwhile, healthy cells use oxygen and mitochondria to produce energy much more efficiently.

Why does this matter? Because it gives us a metabolic vulnerability to target:

Limiting glucose = limiting cancer fuel.

As Dr. Marik’s guide explains, many tumors are heavily reliant on glucose and insulin to grow. That’s why strategies like glucose restriction, carbohydrate reduction, and ketogenic diets are being used to starve the tumor while supporting healthy cells.

And there’s a diagnostic irony too: PET scans—commonly used in cancer diagnostics—detect tumors by tracking glucose uptake. The very thing that feeds the tumor also exposes it.

📘 About This Guide

This guide is part of a series written by Dr. Paul Marik, IMA Chief Scientific Officer, with one simple goal: to demystify and expand the limits of cancer care.

Dr. Marik took a keen interest in cancer and repurposed medicines for cancer, and from that interest he wrote his breakthrough monograph, Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer. Other companion guides include:

This guide distills a powerful concept in cancer treatment, and one that’s too often ignored: food isn’t neutral, it’s strategic. For patients and caregivers searching for clarity, it offers a starting point grounded in science and clinical experience.

Everything we create is funded by people who believe patients deserve more than the status quo. If this resource made a difference for you, consider helping us reach the next person who needs it. Your support fuels a growing movement to rethink what’s possible in cancer care.

Please Donate Today

🥑 The Strategy: Cut Sugar, Starve Tumors

The body of research is now clear: lowering blood sugar and insulin can put serious pressure on cancer cells. Two powerful tools can help do that:

Caloric Restriction + Ketogenic Diet

A high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet does more than reduce glucose. It:

Starves tumors while nourishing healthy cells

Reduces inflammation and tumor growth

Improves metabolic efficiency

Enhances immune function and protects healthy tissue from chemotherapy damage

One randomized trial showed a doubling in PSA response time for prostate cancer patients on a ketogenic diet. Another found improved physical function and energy in women with ovarian or endometrial cancer.

Tumors often can’t use ketones for energy—but your healthy cells can. That’s the therapeutic window.

⏳ The Power of Intermittent Fasting

While the ketogenic diet limits glucose through food, intermittent fasting activates something deeper: autophagy—your body’s cleanup and repair system.

During fasting, damaged cells and mitochondria are recycled and eliminated. This process:

Boosts immunity

Enhances chemotherapy response

Helps healthy cells resist damage

Makes tumor cells more vulnerable to treatment

One study found women who fasted at least 13 hours per night had significantly lower rates of breast cancer recurrence. And in multiple mouse models, fasting slowed cancer growth, amazingly, even without weight loss.

🥣 How to Start (Safely)

The guide offers a simple, evidence-based starting point:

Track blood sugar and ketones

Fasting glucose target: < 90 mg/dL

Ketone target: > 2 mmol/L

Glucose-Ketone Index (GKI): < 2

Eat high fat, low carb

<25g carbs/day

Emphasize saturated fats and omega-3s

Avoid vegetable oils and processed foods

Try fasting

Start with 12–14 hours overnight

Consider 2–3 day water fasts during treatment (under supervision)

Food is a Variable in Cancer Care

Your diet isn’t just a background detail in cancer care, it’s an active player.

Metabolic therapies like caloric restriction, ketosis, and fasting don’t work against every type of cancer—but when used thoughtfully, they can tilt the odds in your favor. They strengthen your healthy cells, weaken your tumor, and enhance your response to conventional care.

And thanks to donor support, the full guide is available to the public, 100% free.

📚 More Cancer Care Resources

IMA is building a reliable, patient-centered library of cancer tools designed for both individuals and clinicians. What started with Dr. Paul Marik’s Cancer Care monograph has evolved into a growing collection shaped by contributions across our network. Explore the latest additions below.

💙 Keep This Life-Saving Work Free

This guide is free—and so is the entire Cancer Care monograph—but research like this takes time. If this vital information matters to you, please support our work.

Support Cancer Care