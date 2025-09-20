Independent Medical Alliance

PamelaDrew
7h

Awesome to see food as medicine since it fuels every element of sustaining life but hugely disappointing toxic GMO mutants passing as "substantially equivalent" foods are never mentioned. References to "vegetable oils and processed foods" are pathetically weak and unspecific. Race for the cure ignore the causes.

It's almost as if Rockefeller - Gates - Biotech Mafia that hides mRNA TRANSFECTION under a vague umbrella of vaccines, despite syringe delivery the only shared trait, omits identifying patent protected novel proteins in both products to deny Mother Nature's intolerance of profiteer tweaking to turn seeds of life into a cash cow and humanity experimental animals.

http://web.archive.org/web/20101122021318/www.fda.gov/Food/Biotechnology/Submissions/ucm161130.htm

Free Speech Media
6h

I had to do a 21 day water fast prior to getting a hernia surgery and it was such a powerful experience. Now I regularly do a 3 or 4 day water fast whenever I feel like it. Usually 4 times a year.

