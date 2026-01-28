Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viking's avatar
Viking
3h

Unfortunately, the FDACDC they’re all totally captured by big Pharma plus our so-called mainstream media just a propaganda wing and these injections were run by the military. It’s a military operation by definition, their gene biological weapons designed to kill and injure civilians as well as military personnel. Dr. David Martin exposed all of this at the European Union with links to every bit. He’s been detailing these biological weapons for decades.

Reply
Share
alice's avatar
alice
5h

It is not a big leap to see that cov19vax is dangerous. Why else would so many members of the medical profession risk their careers and financial stability by stepping away from this mandated therapy. This is just another important tool in the battle back to real medicine.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture