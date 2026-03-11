Independent Medical Alliance

PamelaDrew
4h

These mRNA products were NEVER like traditional vaccines they are decades old process known as TRANSFECTION as noted in endless papers from Robert Malone's old resume. Transfecting cell culture to grow CRISPR sequences in bacteria is also known as Gain of Function. Perpetuating myths of GoF as pandemic potential in RNA is outrageous malpractice.

It has been KNOWN since 1999 Biotech Death of Jesse Gelsinger that non-self proteins, even custom designed to "repair" genetic flaws causes auto-immune disasters. If protecting human health and educating the public were an authentic aim everyone would know six years into this lobotomy level human experiment this is IP reset turning lab bench tool into cash cow.

https://web.archive.org/web/20080517050534/http://www.nytimes.com/library/magazine/home/19991128mag-stolberg.html

