Thousands of patients report the same experience after COVID-19 vaccination: persistent fatigue that doesn’t resolve with rest, brain fog, exercise intolerance, heart palpitations, burning sensations, and dizziness. Standard tests come back normal. Doctors have no framework to explain it. So more often than not, they don’t. IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon says most of his PACVS patients have seen dozens of practitioners before they reach his clinic.

A new peer-reviewed chapter published in Vaccine Development – Lessons Learned and Future Trends (IntechOpen) aims to change that. IMA Director of Research Matthew Halma, IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon, and colleagues Sirjana Dhillon, Carlos Gracidas, Sidra Hassaan, Paolo Bellavite, and Giuseppe Di Fede identify three distinct biological mechanisms underlying PACVS:

Metabolic dysfunction

Autoimmunity

Vascular damage

IMA has been one of the few research organizations willing to take PACVS seriously from the start—publishing peer-reviewed work on its recognition, diagnosis, mechanisms, and treatment long before the condition gained any mainstream traction. This review is the latest in that body of work.

Without a framework for understanding PACVS, can we expect the average doctor to diagnose and treat it reliably? This review helps fill that gap, giving the healthcare field a foundation for what should be a shared mission: recognizing and treating the thousands of patients now suffering in silence.

📖 Read and Download the Full Paper

Autoimmunity, Vascular Dysfunction and Metabolic Alterations: A Trifecta of Impacts in Post-acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) Authors: Matthew Halma, Sirjana Dhillon, Carlos Gracidas, Sidra Hassaan, Paolo Bellavite, Giuseppe Di Fede and Joseph Varon

About the Study

PACVS patients have been waiting far too long for a framework like this. Drawing on hundreds of peer-reviewed studies, this new review lays out three main biological pathways that may help explain the condition and guide treatment.

Years after the initial rollout of the COVID injections, PACVS still falls outside the framework of mainstream medicine. It does not appear on standard tests. It has no dedicated medical code. And for many patients, that means a condition that goes unnamed, unrecognized, and untreated:

Therapeutic options remain limited.

Patients struggle to find doctors willing to treat their symptoms, let alone connect those symptoms to vaccination.

PACVS is often mistaken for long COVID or ME/CFS, making an already difficult diagnosis even harder.

“PACVS can be a multifactorial disease; depending on the contributing factors, it is important to adjust the treatment strategy accordingly.” — Halma et al.

That is exactly what this review sets out to do: identify the main drivers of the condition and clarify the biological pathways treatment must address.

Three Mechanisms , One Condition

The review identifies three main drivers of PACVS: metabolic failure, autoimmunity, and vascular dysfunction. They are distinct, but they do not act alone. Each one helps explain a different part of the same clinical picture.

⚡ Metabolic Failure: The Body Cannot Make Energy Normally

The first pathway is metabolic. According to the review, PACVS disrupts the body’s ability to produce energy efficiently, forcing it onto a less effective backup system that generates lactic acid far too quickly.

That helps explain why patients experience:

Crushing fatigue

Exercise intolerance

Post-exertional crashes

Muscle burning after minimal activity

Cardiopulmonary exercise testing supports that pattern. PACVS patients hit anaerobic threshold at much lower workloads than healthy controls, even when standard heart and lung tests look normal.

IMA researchers have explored these metabolic disruptions in depth in a related review found here, highlighting lactate, capnia, and beta oxidation as therapeutic axes.

🛡️ Autoimmunity: The Immune System Starts Hitting the Wrong Targets

The second pathway is autoimmune. The review cites evidence that some PACVS patients carry antibodies against parts of the body involved in blood pressure, circulation, heart rate, and autonomic regulation.

The most common targets included:

MAS1 (94%) : blood vessel regulation

ACE2 (65%) : vascular tone and blood pressure

CHRM4 (59%) : autonomic signaling

ADRA1 (53%) : blood pressure control

ADRB2 (53%): heart rate and airway function

That matters because it helps explain why PACVS can present with symptoms that seem scattered but are not random:

Palpitations

Dizziness

Blood pressure swings

Headaches

Visual changes

Clotting-related problems

The review proposes molecular mimicry as one possible mechanism: the immune system reacts to the spike protein, then begins cross-reacting with similar-looking human proteins.

🩸 Vascular Dysfunction: Circulation Breaks Down at the Smallest Level

The third pathway is vascular. According to the review, PACVS may involve a chronic low-grade clotting state, abnormal platelet activation, and damage to the lining of blood vessels.

The proposed chain is straightforward:

Spike protein alters fibrinogen

Abnormal fibrin structures form

Those structures resist normal breakdown

Microclots obstruct the microvasculature

Oxygen delivery suffers

That may help explain symptoms such as:

Shortness of breath

Exercise intolerance

Brain fog

Circulatory dysfunction

The review also links PACVS to endothelial dysfunction across multiple organ systems. When the inner lining of blood vessels is disrupted by immune and clotting abnormalities, it can trigger inflammation and injury far beyond the initial site, affecting the skin, kidneys, and central nervous system. This may help explain why vascular symptoms in PACVS often seem diffuse and are frequently missed by organ-specific testing.

📄 The Journal of Independent Medicine is open for submissions. If your work is evidence-based and unafraid to challenge consensus, we want to see it. We publish science on its merits and welcome submissions across all areas of medicine. We are also seeking papers for two special editions: one on PACVS and one on chronic disease. 👉 Submit Your Research

From Mechanism to Treatment

If this review is right, PACVS cannot be treated as a one-size-fits-all condition. Different patients may be driven by different mechanisms. That means treatment has to follow the biology.

For metabolic dysfunction, the authors point to strategies first covered by IMA researchers in a February 2026 review. These are aimed at improving energy production and reducing the metabolic crash that follows exertion:

Low-intensity aerobic conditioning

Sodium bicarbonate

BCAAs

CoQ10

Fasting

Breathing protocols aimed at CO₂ regulation

For autoimmune dysfunction, they highlight interventions intended to calm immune misfiring and support disrupted signaling pathways:

Glutathione

Hesperidin

Quercetin

Ang 1-7

Plasmapheresis in severe cases

IVIG in severe cases

For vascular dysfunction, the paper turns to approaches aimed at improving circulation and addressing abnormal clotting or endothelial injury:

Nattokinase

Bromelain

Vitamin D

Anticoagulant strategies discussed in related long COVID literature

The authors are careful throughout. Much of the treatment evidence remains early. Some approaches are drawn from related conditions such as long COVID. Others are supported only by preliminary data. This is not a finished protocol but rather an evidence-backed starting point.

A Starting Point, Not a Finish Line

This review does not claim to have solved PACVS. The authors are clear that dedicated clinical trials are still needed and that much of the current evidence base is preliminary or drawn from related conditions. What the review does offer is something that has been missing: a coherent biological map of a condition that has left thousands of patients without answers.

That matters. You cannot treat what you cannot name or explain. This review is a step toward both.

IMA’s research program has been building toward this kind of framework for years. For more on PACVS and related research, check out these resources: