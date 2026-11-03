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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
5h

The ACA was a criminal act of wealth transfer

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Tory77simplifyfocus's avatar
Tory77simplifyfocus
4hEdited

Care is lost; even the best of physician is allowed only 15min. Per patient. Obama Care was a great scam. I witnessed the very affluent (one million dollars in house) and get their ACA card. And yet, many are hungry. Meals on Wheels is a community outreach to get food to the homebound and ill. It would be wrong to listen to Obama stump for more money to “finish” that which even he admits is broken.

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