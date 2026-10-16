The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is telling the nation’s doctors that every adult 18 and older should receive a 2026-2027 COVID-19 vaccine, despite the fact that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved those same vaccines in August only for adults 65 and older and for younger people with at least one condition that puts them at high risk.

This is just one of the potentially deadly points of advice confusion that the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national coalition of 20,000 independent physicians, researchers and healthcare professionals, is calling on to be removed from HHS websites.

“The CDC, FDA and the Department of Health and Human Services must immediately resolve this contradiction and instead err toward patient safety,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. “The CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine pages don’t match current FDA labeling and safety warnings. Instead, outdated advice that has since proven harmful, and even deadly, to patients is still being promoted. If pending court cases are an issue, then the CDC should immediately take down the content.”

Dozens of studies since the release of the mRNA platform have demonstrated elevated cardiovascular risks associated with the shot, particularly in younger men. Other side effects include unexplained resurgence of cancers in shot recipients, warranting extreme caution on recommending any mRNA product. The IMA’s Journal of Independent Medicine is quickly becoming the nation’s leading forum on examining the impacts of mRNA therapy.

A notice at the top of the CDC’s COVID webpage on its Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines states that, “because of legal uncertainties and inquiries,” the recommendations from the July 2025 immunization schedule remain in effect for the 2026-2027 season. In 2025, FDA required Pfizer and Moderna to expand the myocarditis and pericarditis warnings on their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Those uncertainties trace to American Academy of Pediatrics v. Kennedy. On March 16, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of the District of Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction staying HHS’s January 2026 childhood schedule revision, the May 2025 secretarial directive on COVID-19 vaccines, the appointments of 13 members of CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and every vote that committee had taken. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit heard oral arguments Oct. 6 on the government’s appeal and has not yet issued a ruling.

Several of IMA’s senior fellows sit on the ACIP committee and have been in limbo since the court ruling. IMA has also been named an official advisor to the ACIP committee, which was looking into the growing volume of vaccine injuries just prior to the judge’s ruling.

A similar issue is found on another of CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine pages which flatly states that there is currently no evidence any vaccine causes fertility problems. But, public records have since uncovered that the pivotal trials that supported the original COVID-19 vaccine authorizations excluded pregnant women.

“People are not expendable to the convenience of the court or the webmaster,” continued Dr. Varon. “A 20-year-old man deciding whether to take this vaccine deserves to see the FDA’s own heart-inflammation warning on the same page that recommends it to him. If the CDC can’t tell the whole story while the appeal is pending, it should say less until it can.”