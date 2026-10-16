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Chef C J's avatar
Chef C J
Oct 16

Way beyond infuriating, this is blatant manipulated greed and harmful to the innocent

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Oct 16

Be in stupidity (easy to assume) or orders from Pharma, the CDC is not acting in the interest of the American people and it hasn't for many years now.

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