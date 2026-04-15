Childhood Vaccine Schedule: Court Ruling Raises Questions About Who Decides

IMA Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs Dr. Ryan Cole joined The National News Desk to discuss a federal court ruling that sided with the American Academy of Pediatrics, blocking new efforts to reform childhood vaccine policy. Dr. Cole explains that the AAP, often perceived as an independent medical authority, is actually a trade organization backed by major pharmaceutical companies. That funding relationship, he argues, shapes the group’s fierce opposition to any changes in the current vaccine schedule.

The conversation covers European vaccination models, which use fewer doses on a more gradual timeline and correlate with better long-term outcomes in children. Dr. Cole emphasizes that the goal behind HHS reforms was shared decision-making between parents and providers and explains how the HHS Secretary may sidestep the ruling entirely by rechartering the advisory committee.

Check out these related resources from IMA below, followed by the full segment transcript.

Transcript

Jan Jeffcoat: When it comes to your child’s health care, a major court ruling is raising serious questions about who’s really calling the shots. A federal judge sided with the American Academy of Pediatrics, blocking new oversight of vaccine policy and pushing back on efforts to scale it down. Critics say this is big pharma protecting its profits, fighting transparency, and keeping control over what your kids are required to take. Joining us now to discuss is Dr. Ryan Cole, Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at the Independent Medical Alliance. Good morning to you, sir. Thanks for joining us.

Dr. Ryan Cole: Good morning. Thank you.

Jan Jeffcoat: Doctor, who is the American Academy of Pediatrics really, and why do you think they fought so hard to stop these changes?

Dr. Ryan Cole: That’s a great question. I think we need to realize they’re a trade organization. They represent their physician group. However, they’re funded by the major pharmaceutical companies. So essentially they end up being a front group—being the face for the big pharma companies, though they’re supposed to represent their physicians who are boarded in pediatrics.

People think when they hear “American Academy of Pediatrics,” oh, it’s a group of doctors trying to create policy and do the right thing. But they have a hand that feeds them, and the hand that feeds them are the companies that make vaccines and are in charge of a lot of pharmaceutical funds.

Jan Jeffcoat: Correct. And that is where a lot of folks don’t understand. This is a trade organization. This is not some governmental nonprofit. Like you said, follow the money. So with major drug companies backing this group, critics are obviously skeptical because some say it’s more about protecting a very profitable system versus health. So what do you think about that?

Dr. Ryan Cole: You’re absolutely correct. It is follow the money. The vaccine industry for the routine childhood vaccines is about a five to six billion dollar a year industry. And when changes are made to the schedules or any changes are made to prior policy, obviously it threatens that machine of big money.

Jan Jeffcoat: HHS was trying to scale back that vaccine schedule. Why is there such a fierce push to keep the current expanded list? And what should parents be questioning?

Dr. Ryan Cole: Well, two reasons. One, the money that we just mentioned. But two, the schedule that we have seems to correlate with an increase in different diseases that we’re seeing in childhood. If we look at European schedules, they have a lot fewer shots as well as having better outcomes in their children over time—less chronic disease. Their model seems to be logical, seems to make sense. They space the shots out more, and we were just trying to do what more of the Western world does instead of being excessive in the amount that we give to our children here in the United States.

Jan Jeffcoat: Of course, this also ties into a bigger debate about vaccine policy and this current schedule for kids. So what concerns are you currently hearing from parents? And what should they be paying attention to right now?

Dr. Ryan Cole: I think parents need to take charge. The decision should be what the secretary and the committee was trying to do, and that was shared decision-making. If a parent doesn’t want to put their child through a rapid condensed schedule, they shouldn’t have to. The patient should always come first. The patient—in this case the parents—should have the right to make the decisions for their child’s health at the pace and the rate that they want to.

We’ve had many, many patients be fired from pediatric practices for making their own proper choices. The patient should always come first in medicine. And decisions should be shared and science-based.

Jan Jeffcoat: What’s next in this legal fight?

Dr. Ryan Cole: I think the secretary at HHS has a wonderful opportunity to not reconstitute the committee that’s been fired by Judge Murphy in Massachusetts, but rather redo the entire Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices charter. I do believe that’s what’s going to happen. If he changes the charter, the standing and the ruling will end up going away because under his powers, he can do that.

What’s coming is a waking up of the American parent and the demand for them to have the driver’s seat—and not the medical establishment.

Jan Jeffcoat: That’s right. For more information, you can visit imahealth.org. Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at the Independent Medical Alliance, Dr. Ryan Cole—pleasure talking to you this morning. Thanks for joining us.

Dr. Ryan Cole: Thank you. Have a lovely day.