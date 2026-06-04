Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
1h

Unfortunately the COVID fiasco was an ‘emperor has no clothes’ moment for MDs. Unfortunate for the MDs but a stroke of divine intervention for the patient. Aware people now question everything from hypertension to cholesterol to cancer therapy. BRAVO! MDs can no longer conduct themselves as glorified drug reps or people will quickly learn that properly trained AI models have more to offer than the empty lab coat with the stethoscope jewelery in front of them does.

Reply
Share
Robert's avatar
Robert
23m

Loved this essay!

I am in my 60s now, but when I was in college I began as a pre-med, thinking to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather. But he discouraged me. "Medicine has changed; it isn't like it used to be. Too many rules and regulations now. And malpractice suits are getting out of hand." He encouraged me to pursue a different career, and though his influence wasn't the only factor, in the end I did pursue a different science-oriented career. Dr. Varon reminds me of my grandfather. I wonder for how many generations this concern has been voiced, and for how many more?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture