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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
Sep 29Edited

The most PERFECT crime and con in the history of time all things considered with not ONE person who planned or executed the entire 2020 plandemic held remotely accountable...not ONE! Now we slow roll into 2027 the CDC and FDA fully back the mRNA gene therapy medication injections STILL.

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jwemd's avatar
jwemd
Sep 29

Yet none are held accountable

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