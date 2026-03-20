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Wanda Sobran's avatar
Wanda Sobran
5h

Dr.Paul Marik is brilliant , actually first read about him years ago through Dr Joe Mercola. Thank you Doc for all you are & do !

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Frank's avatar
Frank
4h

Thanks very much for the article. I see you recommend Menbendazole rather than Fenbendazole. Do I have that right?

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