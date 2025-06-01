Full Video

Speakers: Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Mollie James

Cancer diagnoses continue to rise—affecting younger people more than ever before. This week, join IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mollie James for a timely webinar focused on cancer, recurrence, and the research helping to make sense of this troubling trend.

Dr. Marik will present curated findings from the latest cancer research, while Dr. James brings firsthand clinical insight from the frontlines—together offering a powerful look at how science and real-world experience are shaping new guidance for patients and providers. With growing concern that the mRNA vaccine rollout may be contributing to the surge in cases and relapses, this discussion couldn’t be more urgent.

This conversation is central to IMA’s commitment to addressing chronic disease and builds on the research curated in Dr. Marik’s comprehensive Cancer Care guide:

As cancer rates continue to rise, there’s never been a better moment for innovative approaches to treatment. In this webinar, Cancer Care author and IMA Co-Founder Dr. Paul Marik is joined by integrative physician and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mollie James to discuss what’s working—and what’s not—in this exciting era of cancer innovations.

One significant concern is the alarming rise in aggressive and rapidly progressing cancers, often called “turbo cancers.” These fast-moving malignancies are accelerated by unhealthy lifestyle habits, toxic environments, and increasingly, a growing body of research points toward the COVID vaccine as a main culprit.

Leading voices like Dr. Marik and Dr. James champion integrative cancer care, highlighting insights from the comprehensive IMA Cancer Care guide. The latest complementary edition, The Approach to Repurposed Drugs for Cancer, co-authored with Justus R. Hope, empowers patients and their healthcare providers to enhance conventional treatments with adjunctive therapies ranging from repurposed medications such as ivermectin to strategic lifestyle adjustments like ketogenic diets.

It’s a conversation not to be missed! For a quick overview of the webinar’s key topics, take a look below.

1. Causes and Mechanisms of Cancer

Understanding Cancer as a Metabolic Disease

Historically, cancer was understood primarily through genetic mutation theories. However, the emerging metabolic theory suggests cancer primarily results from metabolic dysfunction within cells, especially mitochondria.

For those who want to go deep into this theory, Dr. Marik recommends two books:

Cancer as a Metabolic Disease by Thomas Seyfried Tripping Over the Truth by Travis Christofferson

The Warburg Effect Explained

The Warburg effect refers to cancer cell growth fueled by sugar.

In science terms, this means cancer cells preferentially use aerobic glycolysis over the more efficient oxidative phosphorylation for energy production. This metabolic reprogramming results in mitochondrial dysfunction, prompting an increased reliance on glucose, which fuels cancer growth.

It sounds complex, but the key takeaway is simple: cancer patients should avoid excess sugar.

Debunking the Parasite Misconception

In the Cancer Care community, one popular misconception has created some confusion. Despite widespread discussion, cancer is not a parasitic infection. Dr. Marik clarifies:

“Cancer is not a parasitic disease… Although ivermectin, mebendazole, and fenbendazole are antiparasitic drugs, that’s not the mechanism of actually how they kill cancer cells.”

2. Treatment Strategies for Cancer

Targeting Metabolic Pathways

In the webinar, Dr. Marik introduced the concept of “glycolytic enzymes” and their role in cancer progression.

By inhibiting specific glycolytic enzymes, treatments can effectively “starve” cancer cells by reducing glucose availability. Prominent examples of effective nutraceuticals and repurposed drugs include EGCG (green tea), sulforaphane (broccoli extract), ivermectin, resveratrol, melatonin, and vitamin D.

Revised Hallmarks of Cancer

To support doctors in successfully treating cancer, Dr. Marik and Justus Hope have proposed a revised framework for understanding the key “hallmarks of cancer.” While conventional theories primarily attribute cancer to genetic mutations, Dr. Marik’s ongoing research reveals that the true story is more complex, emphasizing critical factors beyond genetics alone.

This revised understanding guides integrative treatment strategies by highlighting these core areas:

Metabolic reprogramming

Cancer stem cell propagation

Apoptosis resistance

Angiogenesis and Metastatic potential

Immune dysfunction and disruption of the TME

Importance of Targeting Cancer Stem Cells

Cancer stem cells are a major reason why cancer comes back even after aggressive treatment. Conventional chemotherapy often misses these resilient cells—and in fact, can sometimes make them tougher.

The good news is, integrative treatments like ivermectin, curcumin, EGCG (found in green tea), resveratrol, and mebendazole have shown promising results in directly targeting these hard-to-beat cancer stem cells, helping patients achieve better, longer-lasting outcomes.

The Tumor Microenvironment

Cancer cells don’t exist in isolation—they thrive within a complex ecosystem known as the tumor microenvironment. Integrative treatments, including repurposed medications and supplements, can powerfully boost the immune system’s natural defenses. These treatments energize key immune players such as natural killer (NK) cells and T cells, helping the body mount a stronger attack against cancer.

Dr. Marik highlights the importance of this approach:

“What’s important about the microenvironment is that it contains natural killer cells and T cells that are really important in killing off the cancer cell. And as you can see, curcumin, EGCG, resveratrol—they’re really important in activating the natural killer cells and CD8 cells to kill off the cancer cell.”

3. Integrative Cancer Care and Patient Empowerment

Dr. Marik spoke to Dr. James at length about her experience providing integrative health care to cancer patients. She sees herself as one part of a patient’s “team”, stressing that cancer outcomes can be improved using traditional and emerging modalities together at the same time.

Dr. James factors nutrition and several variables into her “root-cause” approach to medicine when practicing at The James Clinic.

Individualized Cancer Treatment

Cancer treatment isn’t one-size-fits-all.

Each patient has unique biological factors and lifestyle considerations that shape their cancer journey. Recognizing this, Dr. James emphasizes an integrative, personalized approach involving three critical steps to effectively tailor treatment to the individual’s specific circumstances:

“Step one is why did the patient get the cancer?… Step two, we have so many things that we have to mitigate the damage and help those [traditional cancer treatments] work better… Step three, we have these outside-of-the-box treatments and we individualize those for each patient.”

Dietary Strategies and Their Impact

Nutrition forms the cornerstone of integrative cancer care, but dietary needs and preferences vary significantly from patient to patient. Dr. James emphasizes the importance of individualizing dietary strategies:

“There’s not just one ketogenic diet. There’s a low-carb diet. There’s a ketogenic diet with nutritional ketosis. There’s deep therapeutic ketosis. There’s more of a Mediterranean approach… So we need to get patients in the right stratosphere of what they should be eating.”

Choosing the correct dietary approach depends on the patient’s specific situation, including whether they’re in active treatment, recovering, or looking to reduce risk. Dr. James recommends consulting nutritionists who specialize in cancer care to help guide patients towards nutrient-dense foods, support the microbiome, boost immune function, and activate natural killer cells that directly target tumors.

Realistic Expectations and Patient Advocacy

Both Dr. Marik and Dr. James acknowledged the excitement around repurposed drugs and emerging dietary therapies but emphasized the importance of keeping expectations grounded. Integrative cancer care can improve quality of life, enhance traditional therapies, and sometimes extend life—but miracles aren’t guaranteed.

Dr. James underscored the essential role patients play in their own treatment, urging active participation and informed choices:

“Speak up, advocate for yourself, find a doctor who’s on your team, who’s not going to preach to you, who’s not going to control your care and give you ultimatums.”

Ultimately, they agreed, integrative cancer care succeeds when patients and doctors openly collaborate, staying realistic while embracing innovative strategies.

The Future of Cancer Care

Integrative and innovative cancer care represents a powerful, multi-targeted approach enhancing conventional therapies. Resources like the Cancer Care guide by Dr. Marik support patients and providers alike, empowering informed, personalized care decisions.

