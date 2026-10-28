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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
19m

I don't think any doctor can give me the advice I need. They are not much in the healing business. Allopathic medicine is not the right path to healthy and longer living being more healthier than ill later in life.

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Colleen Franke's avatar
Colleen Franke
5m

Your description of modern Medicine is accurate, unfortunately. The dilemma that those of us who are over the age of 65 are faced with is the mandatory Government Insurance and private insurance, as well. We are not allowed to buy insurance on the open market in Lew of the Medicare. If we join a private practice, we still must cover the cost of Medicare, and we still have to have a supplemental. This is open Blackmail of our senior citizens.

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