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Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
37m

I was incredibly grateful for the modern use of anesthesia and rapid surgery to address a recent perforated appendicitis. Very.

And also incredibly thankful for the knowledge of two-hundred year-old homeopathic medicine that not only was supporting my body prior to diagnosis and surgery but also after. I had homeopathic meds, carefully prepared in a homeopathic pharmacy, that addressed the severe post-laparotomy gas pains, a combination of homeopathics that addressed my incisional pain *while also promoting healing of those incisions* (modern pain meds can't do that), homeopathics that addressed residual infection (and yes, I still used the conventional antibiotics), and homeopathics that promptly resolved post-op ileus without the noxious irritation and potentially toxic effects of the doctor-prescribed stool softeners. My stools were not "hard." I simply had not eaten for more than two days, had expelled prior to ED anything that had been in my colon anyway, and had a sleepy gut.

I was quite thankful for being in a well-equipped hospital that took care of my problem, and I was equally grateful for the simple, elegant, and mostly-forgotten meds of homeopathy.

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Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
1h

The lesson is not to reject public health. The lesson is to practice it with humility.

Oh really where are you going to find humble doctors in America? You are way to kind to a system of medicine that has killed so many people through so many years leaving us with a very sick population. I detect no humility in this post.

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