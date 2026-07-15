✍️ By Lynne Kristensen, IMA Senior Director of Communications & International Fellowship Program

Any honest history of American medicine must tell the whole truth.

Medicine has caused harm. It has made mistakes. It has sometimes trusted authority too much and humility too little. It has marginalized patients, ignored dissent, and failed to see the whole person.

But medicine has also saved lives on a scale that earlier generations could never have imagined.

That must not be forgotten.

IMA’s Medicine at 250 Years project is by no means a rejection of modern medicine. It is not a call to abandon science, diagnostics, surgery, emergency care, pharmaceuticals, or medical technology. It is a call to remember what those tools are for.

They exist to serve the patient.

The best of American medicine has always excelled when knowledge, courage, discipline, and compassion meet at the bedside. A child survives an infection. A mother lives through childbirth. A trauma patient reaches surgery in time. A patient breathes through a ventilator until the body can recover. A surgeon repairs what once thought to be unrepairable. A physician sees a pattern that saves a life.

This article is about what American medicine got right.

When Surgery Became Humane

For much of human history, surgery was a desperate act.

Without anesthesia, even necessary procedures were limited by agony, speed, shock and fear. Surgeons had to work quickly. Patients had to endure what few could imagine. The body could be cut, but the human being could not be comforted.

That changed in 1846, when the public demonstration of ether anesthesia at Massachusetts General Hospital helped usher in a new era of surgery. [1]

Anesthesia did not simply make surgery easier. It made modern surgery possible.

It allowed physicians to operate with more care and precision. It opened the door to procedures that would have been unthinkable when pain itself was the limiting factor. It changed the experience of the patient from terror toward trust.

This was one of medicine’s great humane breakthroughs.

It reminds us that progress is not only measured by what doctors can do. It is measured by what patients no longer have to suffer through.

The War Against Infection

Infection was once one of the great terrors of life.

A cut, childbirth, surgery, pneumonia, a contaminated wound, or a simple bacterial illness could become fatal. Families lived with the reality that the body could be overtaken by invisible forces no one fully understood.

The rise of germ theory, antiseptic practice, and later antibiotics changed that reality.

Joseph Lister’s work on antiseptic surgery in the 19th century helped transform surgical practice by recognizing that infection could be prevented through cleaner technique and antiseptic methods. Later, the discovery and development of antibiotics changed the treatment of bacterial disease. Penicillin, introduced into wider clinical use in the 20th century, became one of the most important medical breakthroughs in history. [2][3]

These changes saved countless lives.

They also changed public expectations. Infections that once meant fear and prayer could now be treated. Surgeries became safer. Wounds became less deadly. Childbirth became less dangerous. Pneumonia, sepsis, and other infections were no longer always beyond reach.

This is the kind of progress medicine should honor.

But even here, the lesson includes humility. Antibiotic overuse has contributed to resistance. A miracle drug can become less miraculous when used carelessly. The breakthrough remains extraordinary, but stewardship matters.

Medicine’s tools are powerful.

They must also be used wisely.

Emergency Medicine and the Golden Hour

Modern emergency medicine represents another triumph of organized care.

Earlier generations often received urgent care at home, on battlefields, in local clinics, or in hospitals that were not designed for rapid response. Over time, emergency departments, ambulance systems, trauma protocols, resuscitation science, and critical care teams changed what was possible in the first minutes and hours of crisis and acute care.

A heart attack could be recognized faster. A stroke could be evaluated more urgently. A trauma patient could be stabilized and transported. A child in respiratory distress could receive immediate intervention. A patient in shock could be treated before the window closed.

Emergency medicine shows what systems can do well when they serve the patient.

Coordination and training were key. Protocols can save lives when they help clinicians act quickly in moments where a delay can be fatal.

But the best emergency care still depends on judgment.

A protocol may guide the response. It cannot replace the physician’s ability to see the individual patient in front of them. The patient is not an algorithm. The crisis is not always textbook. The best emergency physicians combine speed with discernment.

That is medicine at its best.

The ICU and the Fight for Life

The rise of intensive care changed the boundary between life and death.

Mechanical ventilation, hemodynamic monitoring, dialysis, advanced cardiac support, infection management, sedation, nutrition support, and specialized nursing created a new kind of medicine. Patients who once would have died quickly could now be supported through organ failure, trauma, severe infection, respiratory collapse and complex surgeries.

One of the most important American contributions to intensive care was the Swan-Ganz pulmonary artery catheter, introduced in 1970 by Dr. Jeremy Swan and Dr. William Ganz at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.[4] The catheter allowed physicians to measure pressures inside the heart and lungs at the bedside, giving critical care teams a clearer picture of shock, heart failure, pulmonary edema and fluid status in patients too unstable to move.[4]

That innovation helped define the modern ICU. A patient in shock was no longer monitored only by appearance, pulse and blood pressure. Physicians could follow the body’s internal signals in real time and adjust fluids, medications, ventilator support and cardiac care with far greater precision. Like all powerful tools, it required judgment and would later be used more selectively, but its arrival marked a major shift in critical care. The ICU became a place where organ failure could be measured, interpreted and supported hour by hour.

The ICU is one of modern medicine’s most powerful places.

It is also one of its most human.

Behind every monitor is a family waiting. Behind every ventilator is a person who was living an ordinary life before everything changed. Behind every decision is a physician weighing benefit, burden, uncertainty, and hope.

Critical care has saved many lives. It has also forced medicine to confront difficult questions.

When does intervention heal, and when does it merely prolong suffering? How should families be guided through fear? How much uncertainty should be shared? How can physicians be both honest and compassionate?

These questions remind us that technology does not remove the moral dimension of medicine.

It increases it.

The more medicine can do, the more carefully it must ask what should be done for this person, in this moment, with this family.

Imaging, Diagnostics, and Seeing Inside the Body

One of the great changes in modern medicine is the ability to see what earlier physicians could only infer.

X-rays, ultrasound, CT scans, MRI, endoscopy, laboratory testing, pathology, molecular diagnostics, and genetic tools have transformed diagnosis. Physicians can identify fractures, tumors, bleeding, infection, inflammation, blocked vessels, organ dysfunction, and disease patterns with remarkable precision.

This has changed the patient’s experience.

A mystery can become visible. A fear can be clarified. A disease can be found earlier. A treatment can be guided more accurately. Surgery can be planned. Progress can be monitored.

The ability to see inside the body is one of modern medicine’s greatest gifts.

Yet diagnostics also carry a warning.

A test can reveal something important. It can also distract from the person. A scan can show an image. But it cannot tell the whole story. A lab result can measure a number yet cannot describe the patient’s life, symptoms, values, exposures, or resilience.

Good medicine uses tests without becoming ruled by them.

The physician must interpret the data in the context of the human being.

Artificial intelligence may become one of the most important modern tools in medical imaging. AI-assisted scans are already being studied and used to help identify patterns that may be difficult for the human eye to detect, including possible tumors, vascular changes and other abnormalities. In mammography, early studies suggest AI may improve cancer detection, reduce radiologist workload and, in some settings, lower false-positive recall rates.[5][6]

That promise should be taken seriously.

And so should the caution.

A scan is not the whole patient, and AI should not become a shortcut to certainty. In breast cancer screening, one of the unresolved questions is not only whether AI can find more cancers, but whether every additional finding represents a cancer that would have harmed the patient.

Overdiagnosis is already a known concern in mammography. One contemporary U.S. study estimated that about one in seven screen-detected breast cancers may be overdiagnosed, while broader reviews show estimates vary widely depending on how overdiagnosis is defined and measured.[7][8]

That does not mean imaging should be dismissed. It means better detection should be paired with better judgment. When AI flags a possible abnormality, physicians and patients should have access to clear information about the finding, the uncertainty, the false-positive risk, the possibility of overdiagnosis and the next best step.

The goal is not less innovation.

The goal is wiser innovation.

Vaccines, Public Health, and Trust

No discussion of medical breakthroughs can ignore vaccination, infectious disease research and public health innovation.

Vaccines have long been presented as one of the major tools used to reduce or control devastating infectious diseases, including smallpox, polio, measles, diphtheria and others. Smallpox eradication remains one of the most significant achievements commonly cited in public health history.[9][10]

But public health should never require blind trust.

Science is not strengthened by declaring questions settled before they have been fully examined. It is strengthened by ongoing study, open debate, transparent data, honest risk-benefit analysis and the willingness to keep learning. That is especially important when medical products are given blanket recommendations across different diseases, ages, risk profiles and schedules.

Innovation and medical research are more imperative than ever. The effort to prevent known and unknown diseases in America and around the world remains an important part of medicine’s future.

But any vaccine, injection or public health intervention designed to save lives must be held to the highest standard of transparency. Patients deserve clear information about efficacy, effectiveness, safety signals, known risks, unknowns, alternatives and individual considerations. Physicians must also be informed and be free to discuss those issues openly with their patients.

Public health is most durable when it is rooted in informed consent, not coercion. Patients and parents should not be demonized for asking questions, requesting more information or making a different medical decision for themselves or their families.

When institutions overstate certainty, dismiss concerns, suppress debate or rely on mandates instead of trust, public confidence weakens.

This does not strengthen public health.

It damages it.

The lesson is not to reject public health. The lesson is to practice it with humility. People are more likely to trust medical recommendations when they believe the full truth is being told, including what is known, what is uncertain, what the risks are, and how decisions should be individualized.

Trust is not created by pressure.

It is created by honesty.

The Promise of Modern Innovation

Today’s medical innovation is moving rapidly.

Genomics, regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, artificial intelligence, personalized diagnostics, wearable technology, advanced imaging, robotic surgery, precision oncology, metabolic research and virtual care are changing what physicians can understand and what patients may one day receive.

Many of these advances have strong American roots.

The Human Genome Project, launched in 1990 and completed in 2003, was led in part by the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health and gave medicine a new foundation for understanding human biology, inherited risk and disease.[11]

CAR T-cell therapy, one of the most important advances in cancer immunotherapy, reached a major milestone in 2017 when the FDA approved the first CAR T-cell therapy for certain children and young adults with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia.[12]

Robotic surgery also entered American operating rooms in a new way when the da Vinci Surgical System became the first robotic surgical platform cleared by the FDA for general laparoscopic surgery in 2000.[13]

Innovation is also changing access. Virtual appointments and telehealth have made many visits more convenient for patients who cannot easily travel, live far from specialty centers, need frequent follow-up or want access to physicians and experts beyond their immediate community. In 2021, 37% of U.S. adults reported using telemedicine in the previous 12 months, and in 2022, more than 30% still did, showing that virtual care remained part of American medicine even after the initial pandemic surge.[14] Telehealth cannot replace every physical exam, procedure or bedside encounter, but it can reduce barriers and open doors when used thoughtfully.

Wearable and connected technologies are also giving patients and physicians real-time information that previous generations did not have.

These tools can help patients act earlier, adjust behavior more precisely and avoid dangerous swings that once might have gone undetected until symptoms appeared. For a child with type 1 diabetes, a parent can see a nighttime low before it becomes an emergency with devices like continuous glucose monitors. For an adult managing chronic disease, real-time data can reveal patterns connected to food, sleep, stress, movement and medication. That is not a replacement for the physician. It is a new stream of information that can make the doctor-patient relationship more informed.

Artificial intelligence is advancing quickly as well. The FDA reports that more than 1,000 AI-enabled medical devices have been authorized through established premarket pathways, with many used in areas such as imaging, monitoring and clinical decision support.[15] These tools may help physicians recognize patterns faster, flag risk earlier and personalize care more precisely. But AI must remain transparent, accountable and clinically validated. A faster answer is not always a truer answer. More data does not always mean more wisdom.

Some of these tools will transform care. Some will be overhyped. Some will prove useful only in limited settings. Others will raise ethical questions medicine has not yet fully answered.

Innovation must be welcomed.

It must also be governed by wisdom.

A new tool is not automatically better care. A virtual visit is not automatically equal to an in-person exam. A wearable metric is not the whole patient. An algorithm is not clinical judgment. A genomic result is not someone’s destiny. A robotic system is not a surgeon.

The future of medicine should not be anti-technology.

It should be human-centered technology, guided by independent physicians, honest evidence, informed consent and care for the whole person.

Remember the Roots, Honor the Breakthroughs

The best of American medicine deserves gratitude.

Anesthesia reduced suffering. Antiseptic practice and antibiotics fought infection. Emergency medicine and trauma care saved lives in moments of crisis. Intensive care gave patients a chance to survive the unsurvivable. Imaging and diagnostics made the hidden visible. Public health helped control deadly disease. Modern innovation continues to expand what may be possible.

These breakthroughs deserve recognition.

But the purpose of medicine is not simply to become more powerful. It is to become more faithful to the patient.

The next 250 years should honor what modern medicine has built while restoring what it must never lose. Trust. Humility. Informed consent. Independent clinical judgment. Whole-person care. The physician’s duty to tell the truth. The patient’s right to be heard.

Progress is not the enemy of roots.

At its best, progress helps medicine return to its highest calling.

Which has always been to heal.

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Source Notes

Additional Sources Consulted