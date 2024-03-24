Independent Medical Alliance

glmcclure
Mar 24, 2024

Hopefully the first of many defeats for CDC, FDA, EPA moving forward.

RAY FALCIOLA
Mar 24, 2024Edited

They lost but they won. They got to harvest the maximum amount of money, reward the maximum number of their pharma captors, harm/kill the maximum amount of lab rats and defrock the maximum amount of health care providers guilty of thought crimes. Other than that "we won".

It's like when you steal an election and later are found out. "Oops my bad". But the election result still stands.

There is no justice without PUNITIVE AND SUBSTANTIVE consequences and correction. By that metric there is no justice this time either. "Oops my bad", better than nothing, but does not hack it. The ruling just shows who's in charge. In fact pretty sure we don't even get an "oops my bad" apology. Just removal of some postings and a lesson on sovereign immunity.

IE "we can do what we want without consequence ... just so you know"

Always good that the pharma captured masters remind us.

As Catherine Austin Fitts is famous for saying, "crime that pays is crime that stays". Appears this crime paid very well and so next time they need to harvest some dollars and kill a bunch of us for their masters there is no incentive not to do it. Because we are in the Sovereign Immunity consequence free zone.

No different than stealing elections. NEVER a consequence and ALWAYS a huge reward to the perps and the compliant

