THE FDA HAS LOST ITS WAR ON IVERMECTIN

The FLCCC Alliance has issued a statement on the settlement reached on Friday with the Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA in the case brought against them by three doctors for misleading the public on ivermectin for COVID-19.

The statement reads in part:

“A settlement has been reached between the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the plaintiffs in a groundbreaking case filed in federal court to decide if the FDA violated its authority as a federal health agency in telling the public to stop taking ivermectin, a safe, well-studied, and proven drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” In the settlement, the FDA agreed to remove website and social media posts that make misleading/false/inaccurate statements about using ivermectin for COVID-19. “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the settlement as it is a victory for every doctor and patient in the United States,” said Paul E. Marik, M.D., FCCM, FCCP, a plaintiff in the case, chief scientific officer of the FLCCC Alliance (FLCCC) and former Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School. “The FDA interfered in the practice of medicine with their irresponsible language and posts about ivermectin. We will never know how many lives were affected because patients were denied access to a lifesaving treatment because their doctor was ‘just following the FDA.’”

The lawsuit, Apter et al. v. Dep’t. of Health and Human Services et al., was brought by Robert Apter, MD, Mary Talley Bowden, MD, and FLCCC chairman and chief scientific officer Paul E. Marik, MD, and first filed in the U.S. District Court on June 2, 2022.

The highest caliber medical evidence never lies. It has always been the scientific bedrock of the protocols and health guidance we develop for people around the world.

The entire FLCCC statement can be viewed HERE. The settlement document is HERE. The FLCCC filed its amicus brief supporting the lawsuit in February of 2023. A copy of the brief can be found HERE. Read Dr. Kory’s riveting accounts of why the FDA settled the case HERE and HERE. “They knew they were going to lose.”

On the steps of the Supreme Court, FLCCC Alliance co-founders Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik delivered full-throated support for free speech and medical freedom early Monday morning March 18.

The Rally to Reclaim Free Speech commenced shortly before opening oral arguments in Murthy V. Missouri—a case that will decide if federal agency coordination with Big Tech and Big Media during the COVID pandemic was “coercion” or “suggestion;” propaganda or permitted policy?

“The federal government lied to you. The agencies lied to you,” Dr. Marik told the crowd. “They lied to you about everything COVID.”

Dr. Marik also said that censorship was the enabler of these lies. “They censored the truth. They would not let people speak the truth."

DR PIERRE KORY AND DR. PAUL MARIK OUTSIDE THE SUPREME COURT ON MARCH 18, 2024 IN WASHINGTON, DC

Dr. Kory exhorted those gathered to listen to what you are being told by the media. “When you hear someone labeled a ‘misinformationist’ pay particular attention to who they are and what they speak,” he said. “They are being mislabeled as ‘misinformationists’ and the vast majority are speaking truths.”

Watch and listen to all the speakers at the rally HERE.

On this week’s FLCCC Weekly Webinar , we addressed this question: Should I change my doctor, and if so, how should I do it?

This question has been on many of our minds during the last four years, when treatment (or the lack of it) during the pandemic has been an issue like never before.

Providing information and deep perspective on this question were our featured guests, FLCCC co-founder Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Kat Lindley—both from Texas and two of our top physicians who lectured together on the topic of ‘Changing Doctors’ at FLCCC’s winter educational conference in Phoenix.

Drs. Varon and Lindley answered questions about how to find a doctor that is more aligned with what you may want from a primary care provider, what to ask a prospective provider, and how to navigate the issues over insurance, Medicare, Medicaid and private pay providers you are facing. They also discussed the importance of moving the medical system into a culture of care that is delivered with more of a human touch so that patients don’t feel hurried — and like they are “just a number” in the doctor’s day.

Watch the webinar HERE. Also, HERE is the link to a page entitled, Five Reasons To Change Your Doctor.

Also this week, Dr. Joe Varon joined Jan Jeffcoat of The National Desk (TND) to help viewers educate themselves about their doctors.

Is my doctor aligned with what I believe in? Has my doctor made contributions to the field? Is my doctor part of a broken healthcare system?

“A lot of doctors don’t care what’s going on with a patient,” Dr. Varon told Ms. Jeffcoat on the TND broadcast —a daily television news program produced by the Sinclair Broadcast Group. “It’s just ‘get ‘em in, and get ‘em out.”

