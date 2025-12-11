Dr. Milhoan, a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel and Flight Surgeon, was notified of his firing while overseas at the World Congress of Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery. The apparent cause? His ACIP service.

The Chair of CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Senior Fellow, Dr. Kirk Milhoan has been fired from his role as a pediatric cardiologist apparently because of his service on the ACIP committee under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I’m absolutely stunned,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of IMA’s Fellowship Program. “There is nobody with higher integrity and character, and who is more demanding of a scientific and data-backed approach to medicine than Dr. Milhoan. His removal simply because he is serving our nation on the most important vaccine advisory board is gross malpractice by his former employer, and utterly beyond comprehension.”

In addition to serving as ACIP Chair and an IMA Senior Fellow, Dr. Milhoan is a former U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel, flight surgeon, board certified pediatric cardiologist, and global humanitarian who co-founded For Hearts and Souls which delivers life-saving pediatric cardiac care in underserved regions worldwide.

Fellow ACIP Member Dr. Robert Malone posted about the firing on his X account, and Dr. Kimberly Milhoan, a pediatric anesthesiologist and wife of Dr. Kirk Milhoan, published today on her Substack, “My husband Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, FAAP, FACC, and I are at the World Congress of Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Hong Kong this week, a meeting that occurs once every four years… While here, we found out he was being dismissed from his current practice of pediatric cardiology solely because of his service as Chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). He disclosed to his employer when he accepted the appointment to this committee, and then again when he accepted the role of chairman. He is a respected and valued contributor to his department. He has no patient or family complaints against him, and numerous accolades. Staff enjoy working with him. Those who broke the news to him apologized profusely, commending his integrity. Why did they fire him? Because of the overwhelming number of calls to their organization demanding his firing for his role on ACIP. The court of public opinion is dictating to a medical organization who can be on their staff, and they are bowing to it. It is a staggering turn of events.”